Ardent Alcobev Unveils Dram Bell, a Premium Scotch Whisky in India

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Alcobev, an emerging player in India's premium alcobev market, is set to redefine the Scotch Whisky experience with the debut of Dram Bell, a luxury Blended Scotch Whisky. Priced at Rs. 1750 for the premium variant and Rs. 2450 for the reserve variant, each bottle epitomizes the perfect balance of heritage and modern sophistication, offering a luxurious experience for whisky connoisseurs.

Expertly crafted using Scotland's finest whisky-making traditions, Dram Bell blends select malts and grains to deliver a rich, multi-layered flavour profile. Dram Bell is bottled in Scotland under strict quality control protocols and imported into India. With a focus on India's evolving consumer palate, Ardent Alcobev is committed to offer 'bottled-in-origin' products that meet global craftsmanship standards, setting a new benchmark for premium spirits in India.

Kevin Pietersen, Investor and former England Cricket Captain, Ardent Alcobev Pvt Ltd, commented, "I'm truly honored to be a part of Ardent Alcobev as an investor. Ardent's unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship resonates with my personal values in both life as well as cricket. Dram Bell stands as a luxurious and distinguished blend which reflects the same level of dedication and excellence that I've always strived for in my career. We also encourage drinking responsibly, for enjoyment, and not for excessive consumption, ensuring that everyone can savour the experience in moderation."

"With the introduction of Dram Bell, we are redefining standards in India's premium whisky market, as this blend highlights our strong commitment to quality and craftsmanship. With Kevin Pietersen as both an investor and brand ambassador, we are confident it will appeal to whisky enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. As the Indian market increasingly leans towards premiumization, we strive to transform the whisky category by presenting a blend that merges international standards with local tastes while tapping into the growing base of IMFL drinkers," added Mr. Debashish Shyam, Co-Founder & Director at Ardent Alcobev Pvt Ltd.

Dram Bell has been launched in Maharashtra in Nov 2024 and will be available at select retail and on-trade stores. The company will gradually expand distribution into other key markets in the North and South India.

About Ardent Alcobev Pvt. Ltd:

Ardent Alcobev Pvt. Ltd. is an emerging player in India's premium alcoholic beverage market, founded as a joint venture between Rajasthan Liquor Ltd. (RLL) and industry veterans Debashish Shyam and Jatin Fredericks along with former English cricket captain Kevin Pietersen as a marquee investor. Ardent Alcobev is dedicated to building a portfolio of "bottled-in-origin" spirits that cater to the evolving tastes of the Indian consumer, offering global-quality products at affordable prices. The company aims to redefine the premium drinking experience in India as the market moves toward a more discerning consumer base. Ardent Alcobev debuted with Dram Bell Blended Scotch Whisky in Maharashtra in November 2024, with plans to expand its portfolio to other premium beverage categories.

