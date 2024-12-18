Arity Boosts Data Processing Speed 10X and Cuts Costs by 66% with Starburst Galaxy

Achieving Scalable, Secure Mobility Intelligence with Enhanced Data Accessibility

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the Trino company, today announced that Arity, a company specializing in mobility data analytics, has significantly optimized its data infrastructure using Starburst Galaxy. This collaboration has enabled Arity to achieve 10X faster data processing, reduce analytics costs by 66%, and double data accessibility for non-engineering teams, all while efficiently managing petabytes of driving data in a unified data lakehouse.

"With Starburst, we're now able to make data accessible across our organization while significantly reducing costs and processing time. Starburst's SQL-based platform lowers the barrier to data insights, helping us operate more effectively and securely," said Reza Banikazemi, Director of System Architecture at Arity.

Overcoming Data Scalability and Accessibility Barriers

Arity, known for managing one of the world's most extensive datasets of driving behavior connected to insurance claims data, encountered several challenges as it scaled its operations. Their existing solution was becoming increasingly resource-intensive and costly, placing a strain on budgets. The technical complexity created accessibility barriers, limiting data usage to engineering teams and causing bottlenecks that restricted other departments. Additionally, analyzing large datasets could take 45 minutes or more, which hindered critical time-sensitive applications such as mobility insights and real-time analytics. Moreover, Arity required a secure, scalable data solution that adhered to data privacy and compliance standards.

To overcome these challenges, Arity transitioned to Starburst Galaxy, a fully managed data lakehouse leveraging Trino. This switch brought several significant benefits:

Data query speeds improved by 10X, enabling efficient real-time analytics for critical applications like city planning and road safety.

Arity also achieved cost efficiency, cutting data processing expenses by 66% and reallocating resources to explore new analytics opportunities, such as targeted advertising and usage-based insurance.

Starburst's intuitive SQL interface democratized data access, doubling the number of data users and empowering non-engineering teams like sales engineering and professional services to analyze data independently.

Furthermore, Starburst's lakehouse architecture enhanced security, ensuring that data remained within Arity's Apache Iceberg environment and adhered to strict compliance standards while enabling secure, expanded data accessibility.

"Switching to Starburst Galaxy has streamlined our processing and improved data governance and lineage. Starburst has enabled us to shift from a complex data environment to a simpler, SQL-based approach that more of our teams can use effectively," said Banikazemi.

Future Plans: Expanding Starburst Galaxy for Advanced Analytics and Innovative Insurance Solutions

Arity plans to expand its integration of Starburst Galaxy across various business units. This expansion will enable more advanced real-time analytics, support the creation of targeted advertising audiences, and facilitate the development of innovative insurance models based on driving behavior.

"With Starburst, we've reduced data processing costs by two-thirds and accelerated data access by 10X. Now, we can get insights in minutes instead of hours, transforming our decision-making process," said Banikazemi. He also highlighted the enhanced data accessibility: "The SQL-based interface has effectively doubled our data users, empowering teams beyond just engineering." On scalability and security, Banikazemi noted, "Starburst lets us keep data secure and compliant, expanding access without sacrificing security."

"Arity's success demonstrates the transformative potential of Starburst Galaxy for companies dealing with massive datasets," said Justin Borgman, Co-founder and CEO of Starburst. "Our mission is to provide organizations with a powerful, scalable, and secure analytics platform that accelerates insights and reduces costs. We're proud to support Arity as they continue to innovate and set new benchmarks in mobility analytics."

About Starburst

Starburst, the Open Hybrid Lakehouse, is the leading end-to-end data platform to securely access, analyze, and share data for analytics and AI across hybrid, on-premises, and multi-cloud environments. As the leaders in Trino, a modern open-source SQL engine, Starburst empowers the most data-intensive and security-conscious organizations like Comcast, Halliburton, Vectra, EMIS Health, and 7 of the top 10 global banks to democratize data access, enhance analytics performance, and improve architecture optionality. With the Open Hybrid Lakehouse from Starburst, enterprises globally can easily discover and use all their relevant business data to power new applications and analytics across risk mitigation, supply chain, customer experiences, product optimization, streaming, and more.

For additional information, please visit https://www.starburst.io/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286645/Starburst_Logo.jpg