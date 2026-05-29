Arkade Developers Reports Robust FY26 Growth; Filmistan Acquisition To Drive Next Phase Of Value Creation

FY26 pre-sales rise 17% YoY to ₹901 crore driven by robust residential demand

Landmark Filmistan acquisition reinforces Arkade Developers' long-term growth and luxury positioning

MUMBAI, India, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkade Developers Limited, one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers, today highlighted the strong operational performance delivered during FY26 alongside the strategic rationale and long-term value creation potential of its landmark Filmistan acquisition.

The Company recorded robust business momentum during FY26, driven by sustained demand across key Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) micro-markets, disciplined execution, and continued expansion of its development pipeline.

For FY26, Arkade Developers reported:

Pre-sales of ₹901 crore, reflecting a 17% year-on-year growth

Total revenue of ₹828 crore, up 19% year-on-year

Q4FY26 revenue growth of 48% year-on-year to ₹199 crore

Collections of ₹728 crore during FY26

Strong balance sheet with net debt of ₹73 crore and net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08

The Company also expanded its project pipeline to an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹12,800 crore across approximately 4.25 million sq. ft. of saleable carpet area, reinforcing long-term growth visibility. Furthermore, Arkade Developers has recently secured cluster redevelopment rights for 9 Societies at Kandivali E with a projected GDV of appx 1,100 Crs spanning across 3 Acres.

During FY26, Arkade Developers completed the strategic acquisition of Filmistan Private Limited and related ownership rights associated with the iconic Filmistan property located in Goregaon West, Mumbai. The acquisition represents a rare opportunity to develop a landmark ultra-luxury residential project in one of Mumbai's most premium and strategically located residential micro-markets.

As part of the transaction and subsequent restructuring exercise undertaken to consolidate ownership directly under Arkade Developers, the tenancy rights previously held through Filmistan Private Limited were adjusted pursuant to the transfer process. This resulted in a one-time exceptional accounting impact of approximately ₹182 crore in the consolidated financial statements for FY26.

The Company clarified that the accounting adjustment is non-operational in nature and does not reflect the underlying strength of the business, which continued to demonstrate healthy growth across pre-sales, revenue generation, collections, and project expansion during the year.

The proposed Filmistan development is expected to have an estimated GDV of approximately ₹3,500 crore and is projected to contribute cumulatively between ₹1,000 crore and ₹1,200 crore to the bottom line over the next 3–5 years, subject to approvals and final development plans.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited, said:

"The Filmistan acquisition marks a defining strategic milestone for Arkade Developers and reinforces our long-term vision of creating landmark developments across Mumbai's most sought-after locations. While the restructuring associated with the transaction resulted in a one-time accounting impact during FY26, our underlying business fundamentals remain extremely strong, as reflected in our robust pre-sales growth, revenue performance, healthy collections, and disciplined balance sheet management.

This acquisition provides us with an opportunity to create a marquee luxury development in a highly desirable residential corridor of Mumbai. With a strong pipeline, prudent financial approach, and continued focus on execution excellence, we remain confident about sustaining long-term growth and delivering enduring value to all stakeholders."

About Arkade Developers Ltd

Arkade Developers is a leading luxury real estate developer in Mumbai and is an ISO 9001:2015 & 45001:2018 certified company listed on both BSE and NSE. With a legacy spanning over four decades, the company has established itself as a trusted name in Mumbai's real estate sector through its focus on quality construction, timely delivery, and customer-centric development.

Under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Amit Jain, Arkade Developers has delivered over 5.5 million square feet of development and created homes for more than 5,500 families. Guided by its philosophy of 'Family First', the company continues to strengthen its presence across key micro-markets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.