ARKANCE proudly premiered at Autodesk University 2023, celebrating its status as Autodesk's First Global Platinum Partner

NEW DELHI and PARIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKANCE, a leading global provider of architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing technology solutions, premiered on November 13 as Autodesk's First Global Platinum Partner at Autodesk University 2023, The Design & Make Conference. During the three day gathering in Las Vegas, November 13-15, attendees explored the purpose and vision that ARKANCE holds for revolutionizing the way Design and Make organizations achieve digital transformation and foster enhanced sustainability in the global Built Environment.

"We are honored to be a Platinum Sponsor of Autodesk University this year in celebration of our new global services portfolio. We now offer the largest professional services team dedicated to supporting digitalization for the Design and Make industries, equipped with an evolving portfolio of in-house, purpose-built software, designed to integrate with and optimize Autodesk solutions," Greg Arranz, CEO, ARKANCE.

Attendees received a first look at new ARKANCE innovations, groundbreaking products, and unique initiatives focused on digitalization at booth #234, including the following :

Unveiling of the Be. Smart product portfolio, purpose-built solutions for essential Autodesk software, developed and provided exclusively by ARKANCE to help with new jobs to be done that have emerged in the Design and Make industries, ensuring that the ever-growing demands of the Built Environment are met.

product portfolio, developed and provided exclusively by ARKANCE to help with new jobs to be done that have emerged in the Design and Make industries, ensuring that the ever-growing demands of the Built Environment are met. Introduction of the ARKANCE Partner to Build Smarter strategy: a network of best-in-class technology partners, including Autodesk, to lead organizations through long-term digital transformation to revolutionize projects and operations by harnessing innovative solutions and workflows.

a network of best-in-class technology partners, including Autodesk, to lead organizations through long-term digital transformation to revolutionize projects and operations by harnessing innovative solutions and workflows. Expansion of Sustainability and Digital Advisory Services helping customers more quickly connect the dots between the latest technology and sustainable outcomes that hold the key to shaping a better world.

helping customers more quickly connect the dots between the latest technology and sustainable outcomes that hold the key to shaping a better world. Broadening of the Think. Future strategic framework, a visionary approach that champions digitalization, central data environments, and the use of technologies to reduce waste and rework.

strategic framework, a visionary approach that champions digitalization, central data environments, and the use of technologies to reduce waste and rework. Unparalleled momentum and expertise in Autodesk solutions to drive unprecedented value for the Design and Make industries, unleashing the full potential of technology for growth and success.

"I am thrilled to have led Capricot Technologies through this momentous transition, marking our entry into a dynamic global network within our industry. With shared objectives and a collective vision, we are poised to spearhead transformative initiatives, shaping the future of our industry. Our journey forward holds immense promise, and together, we are committed to guiding organizations worldwide toward successful transformation and growth," said Chakresh Jain, Chairman, Capricot Technologies. "As a key participant in Autodesk University 2023, both as a Platinum Sponsor and Exhibitor, we reaffirm our dedication to supporting organizations globally in their journey toward transformation and prosperity. Our team of technology and industry experts, spanning the globe, were present at the booth, delivering insightful demonstrations, sharing valuable product information, fostering collaborations, and engaging in meaningful networking opportunities."

Attendees at Autodesk University, could join the ARKANCE Think Community, a resource comprised of a growing network of global experts sharing sustainability and technology knowledge, demonstrating ARKANCE's deep commitment to customers and care for the planet.

To celebrate ARKANCE's premiere at the conference and the debut of the Be.Smart product portfolio, attendees enjoyed engaging activities at the ARKANCE booth, including spinning The Wheel of Prizes game for a chance to win.

ABOUT ARKANCE

With over 1300 professionals across 18 countries, ARKANCE is a trusted and future-focused digitalization and sustainability partner with over a century of experience in construction, manufacturing, energy, and agriculture through its parent company, Monnoyeur, and decades of technology leadership in the AECO and manufacturing industries. In June 2023, AKRANCE acquired U.S. CAD, Cadline, A2K Technologies, and Capricot to expand its global reach and strengthen expertise, becoming the world's largest Autodesk Platinum Partner.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2279048/Capricot_ARKANCE_Logo.jpg