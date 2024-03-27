"Art de Vivre à la Française" 2024 Exhibition : A Successful Endeavour in Bringing French Art of Living to India Business France 27 Mar, 2024, 10:37 IST Share this article Share this article Held at Bikaner House, New Delhi on 21-22 March 2024 NEW DELHI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated French Art of Living exhibition held at the Bikaner House in New Delhi from March 20th to 22nd, has concluded successfully last friday. Organized by Business France in collaboration with the French Institute in India, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and OGAAN-India Design Week, this event surpassed expectations bringing together over 30 French brands spanning various sectors, including living heritage enterprises (EPV), architectural agencies, tableware, furniture to name just a few along with more than 300 professional visitors each day ranging from architects, interior designers, art gallery, importer / distributor, royal families, HNIs and socialites from New Delhi. Continue Reading

The Library H.E. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India with Princess of Jaipur, Smt Diya Kumari, Hon'ble deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan at the preview of the exhibition Creative Dialogue Conference The Dining Room The Ballroom The Sitting Room

The grand opening night on March 20th, graced by His Excellency Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and Princess of Jaipur Smt Diya Kumari, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, set the tone for the event: 70 VIPs have been invited at this occasion for an exclusive preview dinner and tour of the exhibition, enabling engaging and insightful conversations with brands. The evening concluded with a sophisticated French dinner hosted at the Bikaner House ballroom transformed in the mirror gallery of Versailles castle by Mathieu Lustrerie, Féau Boiseries, and Lesage Interieurs, marking a memorable start to the two-day event.

The exhibition officially opened to the public on March 21st, filling Bikaner House with captivating French-inspired decors, with each room showcasing multiple brands.

Notably, the ballroom featured a special exhibit by Féau Boiseries, Mathieu Lustrerie, and Lésage Interieurs, showcasing luxurious craftsmanship. Credits for the seamless flow and stunning scenography go to GCG Architects, a French Indian firm of Dev Gupta, who has developed a creative ambiance throughout the exhibition, highlighting the participating French brands inside and outside the Bikaner buildings.

In addition to the exhibition, the event hosted a series of enlightening talks titled Creative Dialogue, organised by the French Institute in India, featuring renowned brands and designers discussing topics such as design history and the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary creation. With over 100 attendees, these discussions were a notable success.

With continued enthusiasm from visitors eager to explore the exhibition, participating companies actively engaged with professional visitors, fostering meaningful connections with importers, distributors, and design enthusiasts. Reflecting on their presence in India, exhibitors unanimously praised the burgeoning luxury and lifestyle market and expressed optimism for future growth opportunities.

The event concluded on March 22nd with a stylish dinner and cocktail event hosted by DLF at The Chanakya mall, a fitting setting that embodies luxurious lifestyle.

All Brands from France had very positive feedback during and after the exhibition, and the selected public was very impressed by how the French did showcase their living, modern, contemporary, technological and heritage design in Delhi.

Business France thanks all the exhibitors and sponsors that made this event a huge success. From bringing their most exquisite creations to engaging with a crowd of 300 + designers, architects and distributors in New Delhi, each exhibit truly embodied the essence of the French lifestyle. We also thank our sponsors AirFrance, MONIN, Galeries Lafayette, GCG Architectes, The Chanakya and DLF, CHANDON, Schneider Electrics along with our partners India Design ID, Ogaan Media, Elle Decor India, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI), Design & Furniture Associations of France, l'Ameublement français, Le FRENCH DESIGN, Francéclat, Mobilier national - in collaboration with the Invisible Collection & Sèvres -, GCG Architectes, French Institute of India.

About Business France

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. Responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship programme. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners.

For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr or write to [email protected] / [email protected]

