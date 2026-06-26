Drishti HealthTech Challenge is a joint initiative by DPIIT and Roche Pharma India under the Startup India program

80+ startups submitted their applications

Artelus will receive a financial grant of INR 35 lakhs to co-develop and pilot its winning solution

NEW DELHI, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare startup 'Artelus' - an AI-based provider of healthtech solutions, aiming to enhance diagnosis and treatment for improved patient outcomes was recognised as the winner of Startup India's Drishti HealthTech Challenge, a joint initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Roche Pharma India. This recognition is a testimony to the rapid progress made by homegrown health tech startups who are disrupting India's healthcare landscape.

Artelus wins Roche Drishti HealthTech Challenge

Aimed at identifying and supporting healthtech startups in India to develop transformative, scalable solutions for some of the country's most important health challenges, the Drishti HealthTech Challenge received high-impact applications from 80+ startups working in the areas of digital health.

The Jury comprising of retinal health experts, startup mentors and select members of the Roche India leadership evaluated the applications through a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation criteria focused on problem relevance, impact potential, market readiness, leadership credibility, and regulatory, legal & IP moats. Artelus emerged as the winner and will receive a financial grant of INR 35 lakhs to co-develop, enhance and pilot its pioneering solution in partnership with Roche Pharma India.

The award ceremony, hosted at the Swiss Embassy in New Delhi in the presence of Her Excellency, Mrs. Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, marks another milestone in Indo-Swiss collaboration, driven by Roche's partnership with Startup India and DPIIT to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in India.

Her Excellency, Mrs. Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, said, "The Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between EFTA and India has intensified the economic relationship between our countries. It creates a ground for exactly the kind of innovation we see today – such as this initiative by Roche Pharma India and Startup India, which creates platforms for entrepreneurs and supports opportunities for collaboration and brings us closer to real-world impact. I would like to offer special congratulations to the winning start-up, Artelus. Its work shows how healthtech can make early diagnosis more accessible and bring quality healthcare closer to those who need it."

Shri Ateesh Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary, DPIIT, said, "Fostering an ecosystem where advanced technology seamlessly integrates with grassroots healthcare delivery is key to sustainable economic development. Initiatives like the Roche Drishti HealthTech Challenge underscore the immense potential of the Indian startup community to deliver high-impact solutions. Startup India, DPIIT remains committed to supporting open innovation frameworks that empower homegrown entrepreneurs to scale their impact across the country."

Roche Pharma India Managing Director & CEO Rajji Mehdwan, said, "Retinal diseases are stealing sight across India. The healthcare community has clinicians dedicated to helping people and the medicines that can truly make a difference. What we didn't have was a way to make early diagnosis accessible to everyone. Artelus solves that. Their offline AI technology brings screening to places we've never been able to reach before—expanding access to a much wider group of people. That changes everything. No patient should lose their vision to something preventable. Our partnership with DPIIT and Startup India reflects Roche's unyielding commitment to India's innovation ecosystem, nurturing local, home-grown solutions for India's unique healthcare challenges."

About the winning solution

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) is a rapidly growing public health crisis in India, with delayed diagnosis leading to preventable blindness. The Drishti HealthTech Challenge was launched to uncover scalable, tech-enabled solutions to address this gap.

Artelus's winning innovation—DRISTi (Diabetic Retinopathy Screening)—is an instantaneous, CE Class 1 AI product that completely redefines point-of-care diagnostics. By building a one-of-its-kind 'AI on a Chip,' Artelus enables fully offline retinal screening that functions entirely without internet or cloud connectivity. Alongside their backpack-friendly, 5G-enabled OCT systems, this breakthrough tech democratizes healthcare by bringing comprehensive, transparent retinal diagnostics directly to the remotest corners of India.

Girish Somvanshi, Co-Founder & VP, Artelus, said, "Breakthrough therapies save vision only when patients access treatment in a timely manner. The Roche Drishti Healthtech Challenge recognizes the critical importance of closing that gap. At Artelus, we are building the infrastructure to ensure every patient is identified, referred, treated, and followed up - at a population scale optimized for India and the rest of the world."

About the Roche Drishti HealthTech Challenge

The Drishti HealthTech Challenge, launched on the Startup India platform is a joint initiative by DPIIT and Roche aimed at strengthening India's innovation ecosystem and advancing transformative solutions in healthcare. It invited applications from startups working in the following areas of retinal health:

AI driven early screening, referral, and treatment pathways for retinal diseases

A unified, interoperable RWE platform that can integrate with existing systems

About Artelus

Artelus is an award-winning Indian healthtech company building innovative AI-powered portable diagnostics, and digital health infrastructure to enable early detection and integrated management of retinal diseases. With a mission to make quality eye care accessible, affordable, and available to populations worldwide, its solutions are deployed across hospitals, public health programs, NGOs, and international markets, helping reduce avoidable blindness at scale.

About Roche Products (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Roche Products (India) Private Limited is as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Roche Group, the world's largest biotech company headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. For 80+ years, Roche has been dedicated to improving lives in India, evolving from Vitamins in the 1940s to advanced, differentiated medicines for cancer, ophthalmology, neurology and blood disorders. For more information, visit www.rocheindia.com

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