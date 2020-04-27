Artist Dhanraj S. Shelke Brings 24k Pure Gold Artwork Online for his Buyers

KOLHAPUR, India, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the changing world around, a new market has paved its way and that is the 'online new market.' India is a land of millions of artists, who are extremely dedicated but lack in aligning themselves to the new world. Artist Dhanraj Shelke from Kolhapur, Maharashtra managed to sell 15,000 plus artwork without leaving the room and without any capital. It's no secret that online makes art accessible to a wider audience with aspects like social media, websites, third party selling websites, etc. Art being Dhanraj's forte and an artist of today's era, Dhanraj studied a lot of varied aspects of art and eventually created his own blueprint, which led him in 'The world's top inspirational modern artists' (by London magazine 2018) and got him featured at 'Tokyo International Art Fare' (Japan 2017) and many other prestigious galleries and awards.