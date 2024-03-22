Ascend to increase prices on HMD

Ascend Performance Materials

22 Mar, 2024, 00:26 IST

HOUSTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases on hexamethylene diamine, where contracts allow, as follows:

Material

Price Increase

Hexamethylene diamine

$0.20/kg

€0.18/kg

These price increases will take effect Apr. 1, 2024. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Osama Khalifa, +1 832 963 1347
[email protected]

