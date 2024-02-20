Ascend to increase prices on nylon polymers, compounds and monomers

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases on its polyamide polymers, compounds and monomers, where contracts allow, as follows:

Material

Price Increase

Neat PA66 polymer

$0.30/kg

€0.28/kg

PA6 and PA66 compounds

$0.30/kg

€0.28/kg

Hexamethylene diamine

$0.30/kg

€0.28/kg

These price increases will take effect Mar. 1, 2024. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

