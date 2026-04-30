Ascendion Recognized Among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces in Health & Wellness for the Third Consecutive Year

BENGALURU, India, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion, an AI-native software engineering company, has been recognized among the Top 50 of India's Best Workplaces™ in Health & Wellness 2026: Companies That Care, marking its third consecutive year on the list.

The Great Place To Work® recognition is based on employee feedback and evaluates the level and extent to which organizations prioritize workforce well-being. Ascendion's continued inclusion reflects sustained commitment and execution of its workplace practices.

Ascendion, an AI-native software engineering company, has been recognized among the Top 50 of India’s Best Workplaces™ in Health & Wellness 2026: Companies That Care, marking its third consecutive year on the list

This recognition highlights Ascendion's structured approach to employee well-being, including health programs, mental wellness resources, flexible work models, and policies integrated into everyday work. These efforts span physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being and have been expanded over time to remain aligned with how employees work and engage today.

"Well-being at Ascendion is not a reactive program. It is built into how the organization operates. Support for our employees is embedded in our policies, processes, and day-to-day practices. That consistency enables our people to perform and adapt over the long term. Being recognized for three consecutive years indicates that these efforts are sustained and effective," said Prakash Balasubramanian, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Ascendion.

This recognition places Ascendion among organizations setting measurable standards for workplace well-being and long-term employee support.

About Ascendion

Ascendion is an AI-native software engineering disruptor helping businesses innovate faster, smarter, and with greater impact. We partner with enterprise clients across North America, the UK, Europe, and APAC to solve complex challenges in data, experience design, software product engineering, and workforce transformation. Powered by expert engineers, thousands of AI agents, and our Engineering to the Power of AI (EngineeringAI) method, we deliver measurable outcomes that build trust, unlock value, and accelerate growth. Learn more at ascendion.com.

Engineering to the Power of AI™, AAVA™, EngineeringAI, Engineering to Elevate Life™, Enterprise PlatformsAI, Data & InsightsAI, ExperienceAI, GCCAI, OperationsAI, Platform EngineeringAI, ProductAI, and Quality EngineeringAI are trademarks or service marks of Ascendion®. AAVA™ is pending registration. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

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