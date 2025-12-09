Ashika Investment Managers launches Ashika Mid & Small Cap Fund, an open-ended Category III AIF

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashika Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. has received node from SEBI for launch of the Ashika Mid & Small Cap Fund, an open-ended Category III AIF which is now open for subscription.

Ashika Mid & Small Cap fund is designed to capture India's strongest emerging mid- and small-cap opportunities. With focus on 3R 's i.e. Right Valuation, Right Vision and Right time a propriety in-house model, the fund focuses on providing medium to long term returns. The fund focuses on companies where earnings growth and valuation re-rating are converging, creating a compelling foundation for long-term wealth creation.

The fund with disciplined framework, identifies scalable, well-governed enterprises with strong return ratios, prudent leverage and high growth visibility. Its investment criteria emphasise companies with market capitalisation above ₹2,000 crore, ROCE above 15%, growth potential beyond 20%, manageable debt levels and reasonable valuations.

India's mid- and small-cap ecosystem is benefiting from visible structural shifts across manufacturing, consumption, formalisation and digital adoption. Ashika Mid & Small Cap Fund aims to leverage these shifts through a research-led, data-driven and conviction-based approach.

Ajay Arora, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Ashika Investment Managers, said, "Mid and small caps today represent India's most exciting transformation story. Many of these businesses are entering phases of scale, formalisation and profitability that were not visible a decade ago. The Economic growth gets impetus because of small & Mid cap boost worldwide, particularly in India. With this fund, our endeavour is to give investors early access to tomorrow's category leaders—companies that are quietly building competitive moats long before the market recognises them. We believe this is the right moment to participate in India's next growth cycle with a structured and disciplined approach."

Paras Bothra, Chief Investment Officer and Fund Manager, said, "Our focus with this fund is straightforward—own stocks where trends of earnings strength is improving, balance sheets are clean, and industry fundamentals support multi-year compounding. In the mid and small cap universe, separating enduring performers from short-lived momentum stories is critical. We believe in deep bottom-up research and rigorous valuation discipline to ensure that every company we own has a clear path to sustainable value creation. The opportunity is large, but selectivity will be the real differentiator."

Backed by our vision of 'the future is now' we would also be leveraging the cutting-edge technology and data science for identifying the Golds of tomorrow.

For risk factors and other details of the fund, please read the Private Placement Memorandum carefully.

