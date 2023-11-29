Ashwin Sheth Group unveils one of the biggest launches in Western Suburbs

~ Kandivali's one of the tallest mixed-use developments, 'EDMONT Aurelia'

~ Launches 15th iconic landmark in Kandivali

~ A 51-Story Residential Marvel Integrating Modernity, Green Spaces, and Unparalleled Amenities

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashwin Sheth Group, a veteran leader in real estate luxury development, unveils its 15th project in Kandivali, 'EDMONT' along with a joint venture with K Hemani. Spanning over 2.02 acres, this mixed-use development nestled in Kandivali West is adorned with a 51-story skyscraper, which integrates retail spaces. Comprising three meticulously crafted towers, EDMONT Aurelia is the first phase and offers spacious 2,3 BHK and Jodi flats (2BHK and 2 BHK) starting from 761 Sq. Ft at Rs. 2.09 crores onwards.

EDMONT Aurelia in Kandivali

EDMONT distinguishes itself as a haven of recreational activities, emphasizing expansive open spaces, verdant greenery, and meticulous planning across 60% of its area, situated near the serene Manori Creek. This project exemplifies the Ashwin Sheth Group's unwavering commitment to excellence, embodying the company's vision of transcending conventional boundaries to offer residents a lifestyle seamlessly blending modernity and comfort.

Expressing his vision for the launch, Mr. Ashwin Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwin Sheth Group, said, "EDMONT is more than just a residential project; it's a transformational journey for Kandivali. We are committed to elevating Kandivali into an upmarket suburb in Mumbai. Our focus is on creating a superior lifestyle and curated amenities to enhance lifestyles. We are excited to fulfil the aspirations of homebuyers by providing spacious and expansive homes."

EDMONT, the epitome of opulent living, presents a selection of more than 25+ best-in-class amenities, meticulously curated to foster an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury and well-being. Nestled in a strategic location with seamless access to South Mumbai via S.V. Road and Link Road, EDMONT stands as a premier residential and lifestyle hub designed to cater to the diverse needs of discerning homebuyers. The location is well-connected to major commercial hubs like Malad, Goregaon, and Andheri. With its strategic location, evolving infrastructure, and potential for growth, Kandivali is poised to continue its ascent as one of Mumbai's most coveted residential areas.

The project seamlessly integrates nature into its design, offering residents a tranquil escape amidst the city's hustle and bustle. Renowned for contemporary design, superior construction quality, and meticulously planned landscapes in each project, the Ashwin Sheth Group returns to Kandivali with EDMONT and sets a new benchmark in luxury living experience.

To know more about the project, please visit: https://www.ashwinshethgroup.com/portfolio/edmont/

The project has been registered via MahaRERA registration number: EDMONT Aurelia - P51800053546

About Ashwin Sheth Group:

Ashwin Sheth Group, established in 1987, is a leading real estate developer in India and Dubai, known for its unique designs and contemporary thinking. With over 80+ luxury projects globally, including landmarks like Viviana Mall in Thane, Iris Bay in Dubai, BeauMonde in Prabhadevi and Montana in Mulund to a few, the group has partnered with leading consultants in architecture, design, engineering, and construction to create value for its customers. The brand has nestled over 25,000+ happy families into their dream homes and crafted over 38 million sq. Ft. of assets. Led by visionary leader Mr. Ashwin Sheth, the group has over three decades of experience in the business. Mr Sheth was also bestowed with the 'Real Estate Professional of the Year' by Fortune Leadership award in 2023. The company is on an expansion spree and has received numerous industry accolades, including the 'Most Preferred Brand of 2023' and 'Developer of the Year 2023'.

To know more, please click on: https://www.ashwinshethgroup.com/

