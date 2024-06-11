Ashwin Sheth Group Unveils 'The 2722 Life' Campaign at Sheth Avalon to Revolutionize Architectural Luxury and Spacious Living

Spread across 5.5 acres of lush landscapes, Sheth Avalon epitomizes abundant living with its spacious layouts and lofty ceilings. The interiors, crafted by renowned consultants ZZ Architects and Coopers Hill, showcase luxury and sophistication through stunning textures, geometric patterns, oblique lines, traditional materials, and glamorous views. The newest addition to Sheth Avalon includes lavish 5-bedroom residences with private decks, offering spectacular city views. Residents can enjoy over 35+ high-end amenities, creating a pristine canvas for a luxurious and refined lifestyle. The project also features well-appointed 4 & 3 BHK apartments.

Mr Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO) of Ashwin Sheth Group , stated, "With the launch of 'The 2722 Life' campaign, we are setting a new benchmark for luxury in Thane by offering the largest carpet area for 5 BHK residences. This initiative demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and expansive living spaces to our distinguished clientele. Sheth Avalon seamlessly blends historical grandeur with contemporary sophistication, offering a posh lifestyle marked by bespoke amenities and unmatched convenience. We are not just creating homes; we are crafting legacies of luxury."

Located in Thane's prestigious Platinum Belt, Sheth Avalon is celebrated for its palatial residences, thriving business district, and exceptional retail experiences. The project ensures convenient access to top-notch healthcare, education, retail, and swift connectivity to the Eastern Express Highway.

Sheth Avalon has received several accolades, including:

Luxury Project of the Year by the Fortune Leadership Awards

Luxury Residential Development by the International Realty Awards Asia

Luxury Project of the Year by the Global Real Estate Congress

The project has been registered via the MahaRERA registration number under registered projects. Phase I – 2, 2.5, 3 & 4 BHK - MAHARERA No. P51700001729 and Phase II – 3, 4 & 5 BHK. - MAHARERA No. P51700015517

About Ashwin Sheth Group:

Ashwin Sheth Group, founded in 1987, has solidified its position as a prominent real estate developer in India and Dubai. Renowned for its innovative designs and forward-thinking approach, the company has left an indelible mark on the landscape with over 80+ luxury projects globally. Notable landmarks like Viviana Mall in Thane, Iris Bay in Dubai, BeauMonde and Cnergy in Prabhadevi, and Montana in Mulund stand as testaments to the group's commitment to excellence. Partnering with top consultants in architecture, design, engineering, and construction, Ashwin Sheth Group consistently delivers value to its customers.

With a track record of nurturing over 25,000+ happy families into their dream homes and developing more than 38 million square feet of assets, the group has earned a reputation for quality and reliability. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ashwin Sheth, the group has amassed over three decades of experience in the industry. Mr. Sheth's outstanding contributions were recognized with the 'CMD of the Year', 'Exemplary Leader of the Year' and 'Real Estate Professional of the Year' awards, a testament to his leadership and innovation.

The company has won numerous industry accolades, including being named the 'Best Place to Work For', 'Most Preferred Brand' and 'Developer of the Year in Residential'. With a focus on expansion and a dedication to customer satisfaction, Ashwin Sheth Group continues to shape the real estate landscape with its unparalleled expertise and commitment to excellence.

To know, please click on: https://www.ashwinshethgroup.com/

