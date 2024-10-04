Ashwin Sheth Group's ₹12 Crore Giveaway: 4 Flats, EVs, and More with 'Kismat Ki Chaabi'

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ushering in the festive season with grandeur, Ashwin Sheth Group (ASG), a leader in luxury real estate, is launching its most exciting campaign yet— 'Kismat ki Chaabi', designed to celebrate the festive fervour of Durga Puja, Navratri and Diwali (it will run until Diwali). In this unique initiative, ASG will distribute 10,000 keys, from which 4 lucky keys will unlock four 2BHK flats and others will unlock extraordinary prizes, including MG Windsor EVs, Bose Home Theatre Systems, return tickets to Amsterdam, and iPhone 16 units. With assured rewards exceeding ₹12 crores, 'Kismat ki Chaabi' is truly a game-changer in the Indian real estate market.

The four grand prizes, consisting of 2BHK homes, will be awarded to winners across the following premium ASG projects: Sheth Avalon in Thane, Montana in Mulund, Sheth Zuri in Thane, and Edmont Aurelia in Kandivali. But that's not all—participants also stand a chance to win luxury MG Windsor EVs, top-of-the-line Bose Home Theatre Systems, dream vacations, and much more. With each key unlocking potential life-changing rewards, 'Kismat ki Chaabi' is not just a campaign but an opportunity for customers to secure both homes and fortunes.

Mr. Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Ashwin Sheth Group, said, "The 'Kismat ki Chaabi' campaign reflects our commitment to delivering more than just homes; we want to create moments of joy and excitement for our customers. This initiative goes beyond traditional real estate offers by incorporating life-changing rewards, aligning with the festive spirit of celebration and prosperity. We believe that in every key lies the potential to unlock not only a new home but also a new chapter of happiness for our customers."

Distribution Venues – A Celebration of Culture & Community: The 'Kismat ki Chaabi' keys will be handed out at five prestigious Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations across Mumbai & Thane, and 2 of the most prominent malls at these locations, fostering a strong bond with the city's vibrant cultural spirit:

Thakur Village Bengali Association (Kandivali) during Durga Puja 2024

(Kandivali) during Durga Puja 2024 Powai Bengali Welfare Association at Times Powai Sarvajanik Durgotsav 2024

at Times Powai Sarvajanik Durgotsav 2024 Krishti Durgotsav at Whispering Palms Lokhandwala, Kandivali

at Whispering Palms Lokhandwala, Kandivali Bandhan Durga Puja in Mira Road

in Mira Road During Navratri 2024 at Whispering Palms

at Whispering Palms Growel's Mall, Kandivali & Viviana Mall, Thane

Big Wins, Bigger Smiles: Lucky winners can look forward to:

4 Free 2BHK Apartments across prime ASG projects

across prime ASG projects 4 MG Windsor EVs

12 Bose Home Theatre Systems

Return tickets to Amsterdam for 22 lucky couples

for lucky couples 60 iPhone 16 Units

Get ready to unlock the future with Ashwin Sheth Group's 'Kismat ki Chaabi'—because one's dream home, and perhaps so much more, could be just one key away.

About Ashwin Sheth Group:

Ashwin Sheth Group, founded in 1986, has solidified its position as a prominent real estate developer in India and Dubai. Renowned for its innovative designs and forward-thinking approach, the company has left an indelible mark on the landscape with over 80+ luxury projects globally. Notable landmarks like Viviana Mall in Thane, Iris Bay in Dubai, BeauMonde and CNergy in Prabhadevi, and Montana in Mulund stand as testaments to the group's commitment to excellence. Partnering with top consultants in architecture, design, engineering and construction, Ashwin Sheth Group consistently delivers value to its customers.

With a track record of nurturing over 35,000+ happy families into their dream homes and developing more than 38 million square feet of assets, the group has earned a reputation for quality and reliability. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Ashwin Sheth, the group has amassed almost four decades of experience in the industry. Mr. Sheth's outstanding contributions were recognized with the 'CMD of the Year', 'Exemplary Leader of the Year' and 'Real Estate Professional of the Year' awards, a testament to his leadership and innovation.

The company has won numerous industry accolades, including being named the 'Best Place to Work For', 'Most Preferred Brand' and 'Developer of the Year in Residential'. With a focus on expansion and a dedication to customer satisfaction, Ashwin Sheth Group continues to shape the real estate landscape with its unparalleled expertise and commitment to excellence.

