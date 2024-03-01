Asia Innovations Group Partners With AI3 Labs To Launch Live-Streaming NFTs Utilizing Generative AI

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain, Asia Innovations Group Limited ("ASIG" or the "Company") & AI3 Labs proudly unveil a new partnership, building the world's first live-streaming interactive NFTs powered by Generative AI. The Company will integrate AI3 Labs' AI NFT products directly into its ecosystem of social entertainment apps that have over 700 million registered users across 150 regions. The new platform, spearheaded by cutting-edge rollup technology is developed in partnership with Caliber Venture Builder and introduces a suite of groundbreaking features set to transform the Web3 application domain.

Revolutionizing the Digital Landscape: ASIG & AI3 Labs Partner to Build World's First Live-Streaming Interactive NFTs Powered by Generative AI and Advanced Blockchain Technology

AI3 will use Caliber's proprietary technology to deliver an intuitive Web2-like experience, facilitating gasless transactions and incorporating embedded wallet technology, made feasible through Account Abstraction and significantly reduced transaction costs. The roll-up technology, designed for scalability, currently supports 5,000 transactions per second (TPS) and is on a trajectory to exceed 100,000 TPS by 2025.

Caliber is led by Dr. Luu, a distinguished figure in the blockchain arena with a Ph.D. in Computer Science. "The key to welcoming the next billion Web3 users is through speed and low transaction costs", said Dr.Luu. "We're delighted that AI3 Labs has adopted this technology, empowering creators to fully own and monetize their work."

The overarching goal of AI3 Labs is to decentralize the economic gains derived from AI creations by orchestrating them on a blockchain, ensuring optimal benefits for individual AI content creators.

For AI3 Labs the upcoming live-streaming interactive NFT platform is just the beginning, with a planned migration to its own Layer 3 AI3 hyperchain later this year. This transformative initiative is poised to redefine the standards of Web3 applications, ushering in a new era of accessibility, efficiency, and user experience to bring the next billion users on-chain.

The project is currently under development and is slated for launch in mid to late 2024.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (ASIG) is a global leader in mobile social platforms, with a mission to enrich lives through innovative and enjoyable live social products. With over 700 million registered users across 150 regions, ASIG continues to expand its influence in the social entertainment industry. Its portfolio includes Uplive, CuteU, Lamour, and other rapidly growing live social apps, all aimed at fostering meaningful human connections and offering unique experiences in emerging markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333772/photo.jpg