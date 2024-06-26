Asia Mobiliti Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Powering Intelligent Urban Mobility and Offering Customer Value with Its MaaS Solutions

Asia Mobiliti's efficient, sustainable, and interconnected mobility solutions improve user experience, reduce congestion and environmental impact, and reshape urban spaces.

SAN ANTONIO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Asia Mobiliti with the 2024 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Customer Value Leadership Award. As a pioneering start-up, the company has dedicated itself to reshaping urban mobility by actively developing innovative data products. It specializes in designing, engineering, and operating a cutting-edge data platform aimed at powering intelligent urban mobility. The platform seamlessly connects fleet operators, transport providers, transit authorities, and end users through a data-driven approach. The company's comprehensive suite of products and services include:

Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning powered digital city solutions

MaaS technologies

Demand-Responsive Transit systems

Mobility data services

Asia Mobiliti's unique mobility platform integrates IoT and telematics with journey planning, enabling it to lead transport digitalization. The company catalyzes innovative data-driven and artificial intelligence solutions for the transit and mobility ecosystem, facilitating the widespread adoption of MaaS across emerging markets. Asia Mobiliti is at the forefront of revolutionizing intelligent urban mobility, offering diverse products and services. The company's connected vehicle systems provide real-time tracking and monitoring capabilities for vehicles and fleets. These systems have analytics tools that optimize routes, enhance fuel efficiency, and improve fleet performance. Asia Mobiliti places a significant emphasis on mobility data services, utilizing the power of data to offer valuable insights for informed decision-making processes. Over the long term, it envisions reducing congestion, reducing environmental impact, and reshaping urban spaces while replacing spaces traditionally reserved for parking and traffic with more sustainable, natural living spaces.

Ming Lih Chan, industry principal for Frost & Sullivan's mobility practice, observed, "Asia Mobiliti disrupts the traditional transportation system model and promotes the development of public travel needs. Its MaaS integrates multiple transportation modes and combines private and public modes of transport with demand-responsive services, which sustainably meets the different needs of the public."

Asia Mobiliti's Trek Rides and Trek App solutions represent a paradigm shift in urban mobility. Trek Rides, an on-demand transit service, efficiently fills the first-mile/last-mile gaps by merging the convenience of ride-hailing with the dedicated supply of public transport. This reduces traffic congestion, lowers travel costs, and facilitates the shift towards net-zero emission goals. Trek's MaaS engine employs advanced algorithms for comprehensive multimodal journey planning, ensuring the seamless integration of various transportation modes. Additionally, Trek API facilitates integration with 3rd-party systems and super apps. Asia Mobiliti's unique selling proposition lies in its compelling price/performance value within the highly competitive mobility services landscape, granting it a distinctive competitive edge in effectively addressing a broad spectrum of client needs.

"Asia Mobiliti underlines its supremacy in the MaaS sector through its strategic commitment to collaboration and customization. The company is a pivotal partner for governments, transit authorities, and large clients, offering a user-friendly platform backed by cutting-edge technology. Asia Mobiliti earns recognition as the best-in-class provider in the dynamic MaaS landscape for its operational efficiency, consistent revenue growth, and forward-looking expansion strategy," added Norazah Bachok, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. As a cost-effective and innovative market player, the company solidifies its position by delivering exceptional client value.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

