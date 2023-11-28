Asia Pacific launch of GROHE SPA: Experience the healing power of water

'Health through Water': GROHE SPA invites users to luxurious water rituals, taking advantage of the positive effects on body, mind and soul

For unique wellness spaces: With diverse customization options, GROHE SPA enables the transformation of the bathroom into a home spa tailored to individual needs

Masterpieces for the bathroom: Portfolio encompasses GROHE's premium products, characterized by the highest quality, cutting-edge technology, unrivalled precision and progressive design

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, is pleased to announce the launch of GROHE SPA in the Asia Pacific region at an exclusive launch event held at the upcoming LIXIL Experience Center ("LEC"), Singapore. The launch event was celebrated by almost 200 industry partners, media and guests from across the region.

Nothing compares to water – the elixir of life. It can be cleansing, invigorating, healing. Whether it's the soothing sounds, or the feel on the skin, through our experiences with water, we can switch off from the noise of the outside world – to find peace for body, mind, and soul.

Today, the bathroom serves as a personal space of retreat where the positive effects of water on the body and mind can be fully embraced. It is the place for precious me-moments of indulgent bliss where we find hidden strength and new energy.

The renaissance of the bathroom and increasing significance as a regeneration zone has raised expectations with regard to bathroom planning: The bathroom is evolving into a home spa, a holistic experience that not only meets users' needs, but also reflects their personalities.

Customized home spa luxury

The word SPA originates from the first letters of 'Salus Per Aquam', Latin for 'Health Through Water'. This is the founding concept behind GROHE SPA, the premium sub-brand of GROHE. It curates exclusive products to create unique luxurious wellbeing areas for immersive and soothing water rituals.

"Embracing the belief of water as the source of vital energy is the inspiration and guidance behind GROHE SPA. Its curated collections, crafted to the highest standards and quality of materials and finishes, offers many personalization options for a tailored, all-around bathroom experience." explains Antoine Besseyre des Horts, Leader LIXIL Global Design, Asia.

Specially curated GROHE SPA concept installations that express this Health Through Water concept can be personally appreciated at the nearest LIXIL Experience Center in India, Indonesia, and Thailand. With a wide range of customization options, GROHE SPA enables a new level of individual expression in the bathroom.

Satoshi Konagai, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology, APAC shares, "The GROHE SPA launch in APAC offers discerning homeowners and industry partners with a personalized, differentiated luxury bathroom experience. Our LECs in India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, are part of our growing collaborative platform to support bespoke GROHE SPA projects, including the multisensory Rainshower AQUA Ceiling Shower, GROHE Allure Colors, Atrio and Allure Brilliant Private Collections, and exclusive 3D metal-printed masterpieces."

The LEC network will be progressively expanded across the region, showcasing all LIXIL power brands – American Standard, GROHE and INAX. GROHE SPA will be offered across the APAC region at LEC and selected locations.

Exclusively curated portfolio for personalized experiences

The GROHE SPA portfolio allows for a wide range of personalization. Thanks to the GROHE SPA Rainshower AQUA Ceiling Shower Modules, the shower experience can also be customized to the user's personal preferences. Sophisticated features like the haptic feedback on the GROHE Allure basin mixer make GROHE's passion for water even more tangible.

Progressive designs are combined with carefully selected colors, materials, and finishes to create luxurious home spa experiences. In particular, the GROHE Atrio and Allure Brilliant Private Collections offer different color, material, finish and handle options to help design one-of-a-kind bathroom pieces.

The GROHE partnership with Caesarstone, the global pioneer of premium countertop surfaces, expands customization options with authentic marble styles in a high-quality finish to create faucet handles in timeless and durable quartz designs. Caesarstone has a long-standing reputation for designing and producing high-end engineered surfaces, used in some of the most exclusive residential and commercial buildings around the world. Caesarstone surfaces can also be combined with GROHE SPA Private Collections.

Harmony in design enables the many design combinations, from a selection of distinct colors and refined finishes, to match in form and function – for a bathroom experience that is as unique as it is easy to turn from concept into reality.

More details on GROHE SPA are available at grohespa.com.