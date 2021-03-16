Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Debuts The 'Essence Of Asia' Collection to Support Local Heroes
Following a year of extraordinary challenges, this new collection honours hospitality's unsung heroes
16 Mar, 2021, 08:00 GMT
HONG KONG, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the recovery of the hospitality sector, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants – in association with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna – announces 'Essence of Asia', an unranked collection of restaurants that represents the spirit of Asian gastronomy.
William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "On behalf of the 50 Best team, we are honoured to unveil the Essence of Asia collection. At a time when restaurants need our support, this collection presents travelers and gourmets with an invaluable guide to some of Asia's most authentic and diverse dining experiences. Reflecting the breadth of the region's gastronomic scene, the range of establishments spans street vendors, time-honoured institutions, philanthropic businesses and pioneering newcomers."
The collection comprises establishments in 49 cities across 20 countries and territories, stretching from Pakistan across to Japan. Integral to Asia's culinary ecosystem, these restaurants honour culinary traditions, reinvent indigenous cuisines and revive centuries-old recipes, all while playing a key role within their communities. This unranked selection will complement the ninth edition of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, which will be revealed on Thursday, 25th March.
The Essence of Asia collection was created based on recommendations from the chefs of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 and 2021, 50 Best's Academy Chairs, as well as trusted gourmets in the region. Embodying Asia's rich diversity, the collection includes:
- Street food vendors, such as Pho Gia Truyen in Hanoi, Wattana Panich in Bangkok and Siam Road Char Koay Teow in Penang
- Much-loved local institutions like Australia Dairy Company in Hong Kong, Li Qun Roast Duck in Beijing, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay in Mumbai, The Sugar Palm in Siem Reap and Keng Eng Kee in Singapore
- Community-focused establishments, including Earth Kitchen in Manila, a restaurant dedicated to supporting local farmers and indigenous communities in the Philippines, and Sincere Blue in Tokyo, a collaboration between chef Shinsuke Ishii and Chefs for the Blue, a group committed to promoting sustainable seafood
- Progressive restaurants reinventing or elevating indigenous cuisines, from Restaurant Kin in Singapore and Akame in Taiwan to 102 House in Foshan, China
Stefano Bolognese, Sanpellegrino International Business Unit Director, says: "The unranked Essence of Asia collection will offer us even more opportunities to recognise the spirit of Asian gastronomy and those that have had a positive impact on their local food communities during these unprecedented times, giving voices to their opinions about the industry of tomorrow. The Asian gastronomic sector today is still facing unprecedented challenges but there are hopeful signs of revival across the continent, and Sanpellegrino is here to support in its restart."
Arranged by country, the Essence of Asia collection is unranked to celebrate the uniqueness of each restaurant. Presented in association with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, the full list of restaurants that make up the Essence of Asia collection is below:
Bangladesh
Haji Biryani, Dhaka
Kasturi, Dhaka
Cambodia
Nesat Seafood House, Phnom Penh
Lum Orng Farm To Table, Siem Reap
The Sugar Palm, Siem Reap
Mainland China
Li Qun Roast Duck, Beijing
Chen Mapo Tofu, Chengdu
102 House, Foshan
Longjing Manor, Hangzhou
Fuchun (Yuyuan Road), Shanghai
Lihuayuan, Wuhan
Hong Kong
Australia Dairy Company
Dignity Kitchen
Kau Kee
Pei Ho Counterparts
Roots
Yin Yang Coastal
India
Bengaluru Oota Company, Bangalore
Mum's Kitchen, Goa
Ahdoo's, Kashmir
Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Mumbai
Swati Snacks, Mumbai
Rustom's, New Delhi
Indonesia
Babi Guling Pande Egi, Bali
KooD, Bali
Pagi Sore, Jakarta
Lupis Mbah Satinem, Yogyakarta
Japan
Natsukashiya, Amami Ōshima
Honke Owariya, Kyoto
Pasania, Osaka
Eatrip, Tokyo
Sincere Blue, Tokyo
Sushi Dai, Tokyo
Laos
Tamarind, Luang Prabang
Doi Ka Noi, Vientiane
Macau
Henri's Galley
IFT Educational Restaurant
La Famiglia
Malaysia
Artisan Handmade Bread, Ipoh
Kedai Kopi Yee Fung, Kota Kinabalu
Bijan, Kuala Lumpur
Siam Road Char Koay Teow, Penang
Myanmar
Rangoon Tea House, Yangon
Shan Kitchen, Yangon
Shwe Sa Bwe, Yangon
Nepal
Newa Momo Nepal, Kathmandu
Tukche Thakali Kitchen, Kathmandu
Pakistan
N'ecos, Karachi
Waris Nihari, Lahore
Philippines
Farmer's Daughter, Baguio
Earth Kitchen, Manila
Hapag, Manila
Bale Dutung, Pampanga
Singapore
Botanico at The Garage
Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap
Keng Eng Kee
Mr. and Mrs. Mohgan's Super Crispy Roti Prata
Naked Finn
Restaurant Kin
South Korea
Nangpoonbopsang, Jeju
Base Is Nice, Seoul
Guemdwaeji Sikdang, Seoul
Miro Sikdang, Seoul
Sri Lanka
Café Kumbuk, Colombo
Paradise Road: The Gallery Café, Colombo
Mettha's Traditional Home Cooked Meals, Unawatuna
Taiwan
Akame, Pingtung
Yu Li Cultural Bookstore and Community Kitchen, Taichung
Huang's Lu Rou Fan, Taipei
Plants, Taipei
Thailand
100 Mahaseth, Bangkok
Barefoot Bangkok, Bangkok
Na café at Bangkok 1899, Bangkok
Wattana Panich, Bangkok
Locus Native Food Lab, Chiang Rai
Samuay & Sons, Udon Thani
Vietnam
Pho Gia Truyen, Hanoi
Ngoc Suong Seafood & Bar, Ho Chi Minh City
Pizza 4P's, Ho Chi Minh City
Madam Khanh - The Banh Mi Queen, Hoi An
The conversation around Essence of Asia continues with #50BestTalks, an online series of exclusive interviews featuring some of the region's leading chefs and thought leaders. With two appointments on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook page, #50BestTalks will see celebrated chefs Gaggan Anand and Margarita Forés go on culinary explorations of their respective cities – Bangkok and Manila – to visit Essence of Asia restaurants and give viewers a unique insight into their work and the fascinating stories behind their signature dishes. Tune in at 16:00 Singapore/HK time on Thursday 18th March and Saturday 20th March to follow the action live.
The ninth annual Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony will be broadcast on Thursday, 25th March, from 4.30pm (HK/SG; 5.30pm JPN), to a global audience via Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook, the 50 Best Restaurants TV YouTube channel and Zoom.
How the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list is compiled
The annual list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants is created from the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of over 300 leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts, with a 50/50 gender balance. The year's vote was adjusted to account for restricted travel opportunities, placing a greater focus on local dining experiences.
50 Best works with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. For more details on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants voting process, visit: https://www.theworlds50best.com/asia/en/voting/the-voting-system.
50 Best for Recovery 2021: Opportunity for Change
The 50 Best organisation will reinforce its commitment to supporting and promoting restaurants and bars across the world through its 50 Best for Recovery 2021 programme. This year also brings opportunities for positive change as the sector rebuilds and remodels itself with a greater focus on inclusivity and long-term sustainability. 50 Best will use its global platform to highlight even more great restaurants and bars worldwide – through its 50 Best lists, special awards, unranked collections and content series – as well as showcase individuals shaping the future of gastronomy through its new 50 Next list, which will debut later this year. 50 Best will take the opportunity in 2021 and beyond to amplify diverse voices and positive messages, foster progressive discussion and cross-border collaboration, and encourage greater gastronomic discovery and exploration.
