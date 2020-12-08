Asian cross-border mobile payment platform Asianwallets seeks cooperation with more countries to establish payment sharing network

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asianwallets, a cross-border payment brand under Oriental Payment Group (OPG) (HK.8613), is committed to building an Asia-wide "cross-border mobile payment sharing network". By joining the network, e-wallet companies can easily expand their business to more Asian countries, while acquirers can connect with local payment methods in multiple countries with one click, supporting merchants to use payment methods favored by customers.

Which countries and regions does Asianwallets support?

Asianwallets gained access to Singapore's SG QR and Thailand's Thai QR in 2019, and connected with Indonesia's QRIS system in 2020. It can provide its partners with bank and e-wallet payment channels in the three countries. Based on the overall establishment of OPG in the Asian market, Asianwallets can also directly deploy e-wallet payment to more than 10,000 offline cooperative brand stores in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Japan.

Asianwallets' Vision for the future

OPG Vice President Lesile Tham said: "Various Asian countries are planning to launch, or have already launched unified QR code standards. Mobile payment is developing at an amazing speed! Despite the rapid development, payment products are gravely homogeneous and severely deficient in competitiveness. Once the market is saturated, a brutal price war will follow! How to maintain the leading edge will be a challenge that all payment institutions must face."

Asianwallets is actively contacting e-wallet institutions in Japan, South Korea, India and other countries, hoping to build a "cross-border mobile payment network covering all of Asia" with partners based on its own market and technology. By sharing payment channels, merchant resources and system technologies, the network aims to solve the institutions' development problems, enhance brand influence in local markets, and promote the development of mobile payment services in Asia.

