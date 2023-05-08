ASIAN EDUCATION AWARDS 2023 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions In Association with GCCR at Hotel Vivanta By Taj

Kiteskraft Productions LLP

08 May, 2023, 17:15 IST

CHANDIGARH, India , May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Education Awards 2023, now in their fourth edition, was held at the Hotel Vivanta By Taj, Delhi on 30th April, 2023. The award was organized by Kiteskraft productions in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize educators for their immense contribution to education that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning. The event was graced by Shri. Shekhar Dutt, SM, IAS (Retd.) (Former Governor of Chattisgarh, Vice President & EC Member Indian Institute of Public Administration), Dr.  K.G. Balakrishnan ( Former Justice of India ). Guests of Honor for the event were Mr. Jason Keats Hall (Ambassador Of Jamaica), Mr. Paulias Korni (Ambassador of Papua New Guniea), Major Gen. Sanjay Soi (Retd.) (CEO at Security Sector Skill Development Council, CEO & Managing Partner Settlers International ), Mr. Georjee  Kochupurakal (Founder Chairman & Council Director - GCCR), Dr. Jagannath Patnaik (Vice Chancellor, ICFAI University, Member Governing Council, Association of Indian Universities New Delhi), Prof. Subha Rajan (The IMAGINDIA , New Delhi), Dr. Shrabani Patnaik (National President Women's Empowerment Forum GCCR India), Mrs. Gunjan Taneja  (National President Women's Empowerment Forum GCCR India), Prof. K. S Rana (Vice Chancellor Advisor Ministry of Environment & Forest), Ishika Taneja (Makeup Artist). Eloquent speakers at the event included Lt. Col. Rohit Mishra (Founder & Director Of Mission Fightback), Mr. Khalid Wani (Founder and Director of KWCG), Mr. Sandeep Gupta (Submariner – Indian Navy (Retd), Dr. Mukta Sharma (Pedagogical & Leadership Development Consultant), Nutan Kashyap (CEO & Founder Of Divya – Rediscover Yourself), Kiran Swami (Teacher & Author Of Book –"Ultimate Happiness Mastery"). The guests of honor and speakers discussed skill-based education and leadership playing a pivotal role in nurturing young minds.

Asian Education Awards Logo
Kiteskraft Productions felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees across the country for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the Education sector. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of education and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced student learning outcomes. The conference focused on the education system, happiness curriculum and steps needs to be taken to improvise. Kiteskraft Productions Proudly announce all the award winners of the Asian Education Awards and Conference.

Asian Education Awards 2023 Winner List –

Dr. Bennete Fernandes

Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao ( Ambassador of World Human Rights Protection Commission & Director of World Metaverse Summit )

Jayalakshmi M

Dr. Saurabh Kumar Agarwal

Dr. J.S Kennedy

Dr. Mukesh Yadav

Dr. Md Siddique Hossain

Dr. Shyam Sundar Rao

Mrs. Jenita Fredrick

Pratik Karki

Manisha Madhusudan Shejole

Braintechlearningcentre

Thomas Maria Julian S

Dr. Sonal Sharma

Sonal Malhotra ( Knowledge Tree World School )

Dr. Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani ( Saai And Company )

Dr. Abhilasha Magar

Dr. Santosh Toppo

Eduxperiential (OPC) Private Limited

Kiran Swami

Saraswathi Suram

Theresa A/P Stanley Lourdes Benedict

Olive Tree Global School

Jyoti Kundu

Sandeep Sir'S Doon Defence Academy

Sanyukta Padhi

Global Educare Foundation Hubli, Karnataka

Dr. Ashish Kumar ( International Bodybuilder & Power Lifter, Physical Fitness & Health Educator )

Githanjali The Global School

Dadu Medical Academy (A Unit of Dadu Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd.)

Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra

Mits Medha International School, Hyderabad ( Chairman Shiva Kumar Dheekonda )

Eduomega Overseas Education (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. ( A. Ahsan )

Mrityunjay Atreya

Dr. Konic G Doshi

Dr. Ashish Baldania

Subhasish Bose

Dr. Arun Kumar Mangalapalli

Prof. Meena Vangalapati

Dr. Zareena Sultana

Edumilestones

Dr. Suchitra Vashisth

Dr. Lily Aye Terangpi

Dr. Zeyaur Rahman Hashmi

Shree Gnanganga School

Er. Lone Faisal

Dr. Muthegowda.T.N

Somenath Dasgupta

Capt. Sufir Singh Kapur

Dreamerz Education Services

Shehnaz Yakubbhai Kothariya

Dr. Tripti Joshi

Zaker Ul Oman

Santanu Ghosh

Gayathri Group of Colleges

Vinayak Senior Secondary School, Sikar

Priyanka Kathait

Amrit Kaur Khera

Nitin Vitthal Bargaje

Dr. Anil Kumar Dubey

Dr. S. Arivudai Nambi

Deepa E

Rohit Pratap Singh

Dr. Kalaiarasi Arumugam

Dr. Pallavi

Shaurya International School, Jammu

Dr. Rajesh Gandral

Tutorsadda Private Limited

Priya Almeida

NTCC High School, Malad West, Mumbai.

R S Educational Institute

Dr. Babita Bharadwaj

Dr. Debansu Chatterjee

Dr. Avinash Singh

Ragini Anup Bannore

Shri J M Kanya Vidhyalay Prathamik Vibhag Unjha

Mother Teresa Modern Public School ( Pooja Saxena )

Happy Point Group of Schools

Alvita Institute of International Careers (R. Praveen Kumar)

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Chintamaneni

Sparsh Bagga

Chutti Genius Playschool & Daycare

Dr. Ram Punjaji Savanekar

Ram Kumar Varma Dammalapati

Mrs. Bhagyashree Pankaj Dharaskar

National Paramedical & Vocational Education Council

Mamta Singh

Ms. Parul Joshi

Bindu Gupta

Asian International University

Alisha Begum

Payal Kapoor, Dps Bijnor

Sheelendra Kumar Upadhyay ( Faculty of Agriculture Science and Technology Department of Agriculture Engerniring
AKS University Satna Madhya Pradesh )

Prashant S. Deshpande. Founder And CEO, VSDES Welfare Society

Synthesys Solutions Private Limited

Dr. MK Bhan

Guru Kalgidhar School

Dr. Suurajit Baruaah ( Suurajit'S Sir Tot- Turtles Preschool )

Prof. K S Rana, Vice Chancellor

Gurneha Sandhu

C. Sujitha Deva Vishnu

Vijay Kumar ( Ex Principal)

Dr. Pankaja Sudam Ingle

Maharshi Public School

Rajbala Educational Institution Pvt Ltd ( Deepak Goyal )

Dr. Khundrakpam Akoisana Singh

Sri Acharya Arjun Surya

Dr. Richa Satsangi

Holistic Academy By Akshay Sir

Pandit Dhyani Vrajkishor Jayantilal

Vidya Project Stanford School

Ravikumar Dwivedi

Pooja Chaturvedi

Happiness Universal Movement LLP

Sperowz Early Learning & Activity Center

Billimoria High School

Brainywood - Mr. Dhruv Suwalka & Dr. Vinod Sharma

Dr. Dipanjali Saikia

Dr. Kavita Khullar ( Principal Of MISD)

Dr. Manoj Kumar Shrivastava

Deepshikha Nigam Sood

Kirti Dubey

Dr. Deep Shikha Pandey

Dr Rishikesh Khushalrao Meshram From "Sdks Dental College & Hospital, Nagpur"

Dr. Leena Satpute

Prince SP

Board of Ucchtar Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal,Delhi (Dr. Shashi Kant Singh Baudh)

Dr. M. Vamsikrishna

Nutan Kashyap

Mother Teresa Modern Public School ( Ashok Garg )

Delhi Public School, Bijnor

Dr. Dayanand Panday

A Sudhan

Prof. Joab Lohara

Gargi Mukherjee

Dr. Soma Lahiri Mallik

Harpreet Kaur

Megha Srivastava

Meenakshi Saroha

Dr. Mohd. Talib Ather Ansari

Dr. Preeti Padmanabhan

Vaibhav Sharma & Tanay Tulsaney ( Digilantern)

Digilantern

Dr. Prashant Sharma ( Rani Rupam Child Care Unit Phoolpur, Azamgarh UP)

Abhishek Kumar

Anirudh Chauhan

Dr. Mohammed Zoheb Hossain

Dr. Dhwani Pradipkumar Vyas

Dr Prateep V Philip Ips R

Mayank Bhardwaj

Roma Sharma

Dr. Poonam Chand Joshi

Girish Chandra Joshi

Adv. Rohit Narang

Dr. Badri Narayan Adhikary

Dr. Keisham Subharani Devi

Rohit Kadam

Pradeep Meena

Sakshi Sharma

Dr.  Marin Jose

Neelam Sahu

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 March, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo Bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions recognize the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. Kiteskraft recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Kiteskraft congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavors. 

Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Asian Education Awards
https://asianeducationawards.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913804/4023844/Kiteskraft_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071591/Asian_Education_Awards_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kiteskraft Productions LLP

