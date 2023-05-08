ASIAN EDUCATION AWARDS 2023 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions In Association with GCCR at Hotel Vivanta By Taj

08 May, 2023, 17:15 IST
CHANDIGARH, India , May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Education Awards 2023, now in their fourth edition, was held at the Hotel Vivanta By Taj, Delhi on 30th April, 2023. The award was organized by Kiteskraft productions in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize educators for their immense contribution to education that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning. The event was graced by Shri. Shekhar Dutt, SM, IAS (Retd.) (Former Governor of Chattisgarh, Vice President & EC Member Indian Institute of Public Administration), Dr. K.G. Balakrishnan ( Former Justice of India ). Guests of Honor for the event were Mr. Jason Keats Hall (Ambassador Of Jamaica), Mr. Paulias Korni (Ambassador of Papua New Guniea), Major Gen. Sanjay Soi (Retd.) (CEO at Security Sector Skill Development Council, CEO & Managing Partner Settlers International ), Mr. Georjee Kochupurakal (Founder Chairman & Council Director - GCCR), Dr. Jagannath Patnaik (Vice Chancellor, ICFAI University, Member Governing Council, Association of Indian Universities New Delhi), Prof. Subha Rajan (The IMAGINDIA , New Delhi), Dr. Shrabani Patnaik (National President Women's Empowerment Forum GCCR India), Mrs. Gunjan Taneja (National President Women's Empowerment Forum GCCR India), Prof. K. S Rana (Vice Chancellor Advisor Ministry of Environment & Forest), Ishika Taneja (Makeup Artist). Eloquent speakers at the event included Lt. Col. Rohit Mishra (Founder & Director Of Mission Fightback), Mr. Khalid Wani (Founder and Director of KWCG), Mr. Sandeep Gupta (Submariner – Indian Navy (Retd), Dr. Mukta Sharma (Pedagogical & Leadership Development Consultant), Nutan Kashyap (CEO & Founder Of Divya – Rediscover Yourself), Kiran Swami (Teacher & Author Of Book –"Ultimate Happiness Mastery"). The guests of honor and speakers discussed skill-based education and leadership playing a pivotal role in nurturing young minds.
Kiteskraft Productions felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees across the country for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the Education sector. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of education and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced student learning outcomes. The conference focused on the education system, happiness curriculum and steps needs to be taken to improvise. Kiteskraft Productions Proudly announce all the award winners of the Asian Education Awards and Conference.
Asian Education Awards 2023 Winner List –
|
Dr. Bennete Fernandes
|
Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao ( Ambassador of World Human Rights Protection Commission & Director of World Metaverse Summit )
|
Jayalakshmi M
|
Dr. Saurabh Kumar Agarwal
|
Dr. J.S Kennedy
|
Dr. Mukesh Yadav
|
Dr. Md Siddique Hossain
|
Dr. Shyam Sundar Rao
|
Mrs. Jenita Fredrick
|
Pratik Karki
|
Manisha Madhusudan Shejole
|
Braintechlearningcentre
|
Thomas Maria Julian S
|
Dr. Sonal Sharma
|
Sonal Malhotra ( Knowledge Tree World School )
|
Dr. Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani ( Saai And Company )
|
Dr. Abhilasha Magar
|
Dr. Santosh Toppo
|
Eduxperiential (OPC) Private Limited
|
Kiran Swami
|
Saraswathi Suram
|
Theresa A/P Stanley Lourdes Benedict
|
Olive Tree Global School
|
Jyoti Kundu
|
Sandeep Sir'S Doon Defence Academy
|
Sanyukta Padhi
|
Global Educare Foundation Hubli, Karnataka
|
Dr. Ashish Kumar ( International Bodybuilder & Power Lifter, Physical Fitness & Health Educator )
|
Githanjali The Global School
|
Dadu Medical Academy (A Unit of Dadu Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd.)
|
Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra
|
Mits Medha International School, Hyderabad ( Chairman Shiva Kumar Dheekonda )
|
Eduomega Overseas Education (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. ( A. Ahsan )
|
Mrityunjay Atreya
|
Dr. Konic G Doshi
|
Dr. Ashish Baldania
|
Subhasish Bose
|
Dr. Arun Kumar Mangalapalli
|
Prof. Meena Vangalapati
|
Dr. Zareena Sultana
|
Edumilestones
|
Dr. Suchitra Vashisth
|
Dr. Lily Aye Terangpi
|
Dr. Zeyaur Rahman Hashmi
|
Shree Gnanganga School
|
Er. Lone Faisal
|
Dr. Muthegowda.T.N
|
Somenath Dasgupta
|
Capt. Sufir Singh Kapur
|
Dreamerz Education Services
|
Shehnaz Yakubbhai Kothariya
|
Dr. Tripti Joshi
|
Zaker Ul Oman
|
Santanu Ghosh
|
Gayathri Group of Colleges
|
Vinayak Senior Secondary School, Sikar
|
Priyanka Kathait
|
Amrit Kaur Khera
|
Nitin Vitthal Bargaje
|
Dr. Anil Kumar Dubey
|
Dr. S. Arivudai Nambi
|
Deepa E
|
Rohit Pratap Singh
|
Dr. Kalaiarasi Arumugam
|
Dr. Pallavi
|
Shaurya International School, Jammu
|
Dr. Rajesh Gandral
|
Tutorsadda Private Limited
|
Priya Almeida
|
NTCC High School, Malad West, Mumbai.
|
R S Educational Institute
|
Dr. Babita Bharadwaj
|
Dr. Debansu Chatterjee
|
Dr. Avinash Singh
|
Ragini Anup Bannore
|
Shri J M Kanya Vidhyalay Prathamik Vibhag Unjha
|
Mother Teresa Modern Public School ( Pooja Saxena )
|
Happy Point Group of Schools
|
Alvita Institute of International Careers (R. Praveen Kumar)
|
Dr. Vijayalakshmi Chintamaneni
|
Sparsh Bagga
|
Chutti Genius Playschool & Daycare
|
Dr. Ram Punjaji Savanekar
|
Ram Kumar Varma Dammalapati
|
Mrs. Bhagyashree Pankaj Dharaskar
|
National Paramedical & Vocational Education Council
|
Mamta Singh
|
Ms. Parul Joshi
|
Bindu Gupta
|
Asian International University
|
Alisha Begum
|
Payal Kapoor, Dps Bijnor
|
Sheelendra Kumar Upadhyay ( Faculty of Agriculture Science and Technology Department of Agriculture Engerniring
|
Prashant S. Deshpande. Founder And CEO, VSDES Welfare Society
|
Synthesys Solutions Private Limited
|
Dr. MK Bhan
|
Guru Kalgidhar School
|
Dr. Suurajit Baruaah ( Suurajit'S Sir Tot- Turtles Preschool )
|
Prof. K S Rana, Vice Chancellor
|
Gurneha Sandhu
|
C. Sujitha Deva Vishnu
|
Vijay Kumar ( Ex Principal)
|
Dr. Pankaja Sudam Ingle
|
Maharshi Public School
|
Maharshi Public School
|
Rajbala Educational Institution Pvt Ltd ( Deepak Goyal )
|
Dr. Khundrakpam Akoisana Singh
|
Sri Acharya Arjun Surya
|
Dr. Richa Satsangi
|
Holistic Academy By Akshay Sir
|
Pandit Dhyani Vrajkishor Jayantilal
|
Vidya Project Stanford School
|
Ravikumar Dwivedi
|
Pooja Chaturvedi
|
Happiness Universal Movement LLP
|
Sperowz Early Learning & Activity Center
|
Billimoria High School
|
Brainywood - Mr. Dhruv Suwalka & Dr. Vinod Sharma
|
Dr. Dipanjali Saikia
|
Dr. Kavita Khullar ( Principal Of MISD)
|
Dr. Manoj Kumar Shrivastava
|
Deepshikha Nigam Sood
|
Kirti Dubey
|
Dr. Deep Shikha Pandey
|
Dr Rishikesh Khushalrao Meshram From "Sdks Dental College & Hospital, Nagpur"
|
Dr. Leena Satpute
|
Prince SP
|
Board of Ucchtar Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal,Delhi (Dr. Shashi Kant Singh Baudh)
|
Dr. M. Vamsikrishna
|
Nutan Kashyap
|
Mother Teresa Modern Public School ( Ashok Garg )
|
Delhi Public School, Bijnor
|
Dr. Dayanand Panday
|
A Sudhan
|
Prof. Joab Lohara
|
Gargi Mukherjee
|
Dr. Soma Lahiri Mallik
|
Harpreet Kaur
|
Megha Srivastava
|
Meenakshi Saroha
|
Dr. Mohd. Talib Ather Ansari
|
Dr. Preeti Padmanabhan
|
Vaibhav Sharma & Tanay Tulsaney ( Digilantern)
|
Digilantern
|
Dr. Prashant Sharma ( Rani Rupam Child Care Unit Phoolpur, Azamgarh UP)
|
Abhishek Kumar
|
Anirudh Chauhan
|
Dr. Mohammed Zoheb Hossain
|
Dr. Dhwani Pradipkumar Vyas
|
Dr Prateep V Philip Ips R
|
Mayank Bhardwaj
|
Roma Sharma
|
Dr. Poonam Chand Joshi
|
Girish Chandra Joshi
|
Adv. Rohit Narang
|
Dr. Badri Narayan Adhikary
|
Dr. Keisham Subharani Devi
|
Rohit Kadam
|
Pradeep Meena
|
Sakshi Sharma
|
Dr. Marin Jose
|
Neelam Sahu
About Kiteskraft Productions LLP
Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 March, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo Bobby.
Kiteskraft Productions recognize the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. Kiteskraft recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com
Kiteskraft congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavors.
Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Asian Education Awards
https://asianeducationawards.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913804/4023844/Kiteskraft_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071591/Asian_Education_Awards_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Kiteskraft Productions LLP
Share this article