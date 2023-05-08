ASIAN EDUCATION AWARDS 2023 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions In Association with GCCR at Hotel Vivanta By Taj

CHANDIGARH, India , May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Education Awards 2023, now in their fourth edition, was held at the Hotel Vivanta By Taj, Delhi on 30th April, 2023. The award was organized by Kiteskraft productions in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize educators for their immense contribution to education that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning. The event was graced by Shri. Shekhar Dutt, SM, IAS (Retd.) (Former Governor of Chattisgarh, Vice President & EC Member Indian Institute of Public Administration), Dr. K.G. Balakrishnan ( Former Justice of India ). Guests of Honor for the event were Mr. Jason Keats Hall (Ambassador Of Jamaica), Mr. Paulias Korni (Ambassador of Papua New Guniea), Major Gen. Sanjay Soi (Retd.) (CEO at Security Sector Skill Development Council, CEO & Managing Partner Settlers International ), Mr. Georjee Kochupurakal (Founder Chairman & Council Director - GCCR), Dr. Jagannath Patnaik (Vice Chancellor, ICFAI University, Member Governing Council, Association of Indian Universities New Delhi), Prof. Subha Rajan (The IMAGINDIA , New Delhi), Dr. Shrabani Patnaik (National President Women's Empowerment Forum GCCR India), Mrs. Gunjan Taneja (National President Women's Empowerment Forum GCCR India), Prof. K. S Rana (Vice Chancellor Advisor Ministry of Environment & Forest), Ishika Taneja (Makeup Artist). Eloquent speakers at the event included Lt. Col. Rohit Mishra (Founder & Director Of Mission Fightback), Mr. Khalid Wani (Founder and Director of KWCG), Mr. Sandeep Gupta (Submariner – Indian Navy (Retd), Dr. Mukta Sharma (Pedagogical & Leadership Development Consultant), Nutan Kashyap (CEO & Founder Of Divya – Rediscover Yourself), Kiran Swami (Teacher & Author Of Book –"Ultimate Happiness Mastery"). The guests of honor and speakers discussed skill-based education and leadership playing a pivotal role in nurturing young minds.

Asian Education Awards Logo

Kiteskraft Productions felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees across the country for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the Education sector. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of education and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced student learning outcomes. The conference focused on the education system, happiness curriculum and steps needs to be taken to improvise. Kiteskraft Productions Proudly announce all the award winners of the Asian Education Awards and Conference.

Asian Education Awards 2023 Winner List –

Dr. Bennete Fernandes Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao ( Ambassador of World Human Rights Protection Commission & Director of World Metaverse Summit ) Jayalakshmi M Dr. Saurabh Kumar Agarwal Dr. J.S Kennedy Dr. Mukesh Yadav Dr. Md Siddique Hossain Dr. Shyam Sundar Rao Mrs. Jenita Fredrick Pratik Karki Manisha Madhusudan Shejole Braintechlearningcentre Thomas Maria Julian S Dr. Sonal Sharma Sonal Malhotra ( Knowledge Tree World School ) Dr. Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani ( Saai And Company ) Dr. Abhilasha Magar Dr. Santosh Toppo Eduxperiential (OPC) Private Limited Kiran Swami Saraswathi Suram Theresa A/P Stanley Lourdes Benedict Olive Tree Global School Jyoti Kundu Sandeep Sir'S Doon Defence Academy Sanyukta Padhi Global Educare Foundation Hubli, Karnataka Dr. Ashish Kumar ( International Bodybuilder & Power Lifter, Physical Fitness & Health Educator ) Githanjali The Global School Dadu Medical Academy (A Unit of Dadu Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd.) Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra Mits Medha International School, Hyderabad ( Chairman Shiva Kumar Dheekonda ) Eduomega Overseas Education (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. ( A. Ahsan ) Mrityunjay Atreya Dr. Konic G Doshi Dr. Ashish Baldania Subhasish Bose Dr. Arun Kumar Mangalapalli Prof. Meena Vangalapati Dr. Zareena Sultana Edumilestones Dr. Suchitra Vashisth Dr. Lily Aye Terangpi Dr. Zeyaur Rahman Hashmi Shree Gnanganga School Er. Lone Faisal Dr. Muthegowda.T.N Somenath Dasgupta Capt. Sufir Singh Kapur Dreamerz Education Services Shehnaz Yakubbhai Kothariya Dr. Tripti Joshi Zaker Ul Oman Santanu Ghosh Gayathri Group of Colleges Vinayak Senior Secondary School, Sikar Priyanka Kathait Amrit Kaur Khera Nitin Vitthal Bargaje Dr. Anil Kumar Dubey Dr. S. Arivudai Nambi Deepa E Rohit Pratap Singh Dr. Kalaiarasi Arumugam Dr. Pallavi Shaurya International School, Jammu Dr. Rajesh Gandral Tutorsadda Private Limited Priya Almeida NTCC High School, Malad West, Mumbai. R S Educational Institute Dr. Babita Bharadwaj Dr. Debansu Chatterjee Dr. Avinash Singh Ragini Anup Bannore Shri J M Kanya Vidhyalay Prathamik Vibhag Unjha Mother Teresa Modern Public School ( Pooja Saxena ) Happy Point Group of Schools Alvita Institute of International Careers (R. Praveen Kumar) Dr. Vijayalakshmi Chintamaneni Sparsh Bagga Chutti Genius Playschool & Daycare Dr. Ram Punjaji Savanekar Ram Kumar Varma Dammalapati Mrs. Bhagyashree Pankaj Dharaskar National Paramedical & Vocational Education Council Mamta Singh Ms. Parul Joshi Bindu Gupta Asian International University Alisha Begum Payal Kapoor, Dps Bijnor Sheelendra Kumar Upadhyay ( Faculty of Agriculture Science and Technology Department of Agriculture Engerniring

AKS University Satna Madhya Pradesh ) Prashant S. Deshpande. Founder And CEO, VSDES Welfare Society Synthesys Solutions Private Limited Dr. MK Bhan Guru Kalgidhar School Dr. Suurajit Baruaah ( Suurajit'S Sir Tot- Turtles Preschool ) Prof. K S Rana, Vice Chancellor Gurneha Sandhu C. Sujitha Deva Vishnu Vijay Kumar ( Ex Principal) Dr. Pankaja Sudam Ingle Maharshi Public School Maharshi Public School Rajbala Educational Institution Pvt Ltd ( Deepak Goyal ) Dr. Khundrakpam Akoisana Singh Sri Acharya Arjun Surya Dr. Richa Satsangi Holistic Academy By Akshay Sir Pandit Dhyani Vrajkishor Jayantilal Vidya Project Stanford School Ravikumar Dwivedi Pooja Chaturvedi Happiness Universal Movement LLP Sperowz Early Learning & Activity Center Billimoria High School Brainywood - Mr. Dhruv Suwalka & Dr. Vinod Sharma Dr. Dipanjali Saikia Dr. Kavita Khullar ( Principal Of MISD) Dr. Manoj Kumar Shrivastava Deepshikha Nigam Sood Kirti Dubey Dr. Deep Shikha Pandey Dr Rishikesh Khushalrao Meshram From "Sdks Dental College & Hospital, Nagpur" Dr. Leena Satpute Prince SP Board of Ucchtar Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal,Delhi (Dr. Shashi Kant Singh Baudh) Dr. M. Vamsikrishna Nutan Kashyap Mother Teresa Modern Public School ( Ashok Garg ) Delhi Public School, Bijnor Dr. Dayanand Panday A Sudhan Prof. Joab Lohara Gargi Mukherjee Dr. Soma Lahiri Mallik Harpreet Kaur Megha Srivastava Meenakshi Saroha Dr. Mohd. Talib Ather Ansari Dr. Preeti Padmanabhan Vaibhav Sharma & Tanay Tulsaney ( Digilantern) Digilantern Dr. Prashant Sharma ( Rani Rupam Child Care Unit Phoolpur, Azamgarh UP) Abhishek Kumar Anirudh Chauhan Dr. Mohammed Zoheb Hossain Dr. Dhwani Pradipkumar Vyas Dr Prateep V Philip Ips R Mayank Bhardwaj Roma Sharma Dr. Poonam Chand Joshi Girish Chandra Joshi Adv. Rohit Narang Dr. Badri Narayan Adhikary Dr. Keisham Subharani Devi Rohit Kadam Pradeep Meena Sakshi Sharma Dr. Marin Jose Neelam Sahu

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 March, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo Bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions recognize the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. Kiteskraft recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Kiteskraft congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Asian Education Awards

https://asianeducationawards.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913804/4023844/Kiteskraft_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071591/Asian_Education_Awards_Logo.jpg

