Ask.Legal Adds English Law Analytics to its Popular AI Legal Analytics Platforms

LONDON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DocPro, a leading legal tech innovator in Asia, expands Ask.Legal's AI-powered legal analytics capabilities to include English law, offering users a cost-effective tool for structured legal analysis.

DocPro has expanded the capabilities of Ask.Legal, one of Asia's most popular AI legal analytics platforms, to include English law analytics.

"Ask.Legal was developed to make legal analysis more accessible, practical and cost-effective," said Kim Chan, Founder and CEO of DocPro. "By adding English law analytics, we are helping users who deal with English law issues obtain a clearer starting point for understanding their legal position and identifying relevant risks. Given the influence of English law across many common law jurisdictions, this capability can also assist users outside of England in identifying relevant English case law and precedents that may be persuasive in their legal analysis. It complements DocPro's broader legal technology ecosystem, including DocLegal.ai, its AI-powered legal document generation platform."

Ask.Legal is designed to make legal analysis more accessible, practical and cost-effective. Rather than replacing professional legal advice, the platform helps users better understand legal issues, identify relevant risks, and prepare more efficiently before seeking formal legal advice or conducting in-depth research.

The platform is particularly useful for businesses, in-house legal teams, legal professionals, startups and individuals who need a reliable and cost-effective starting point for legal analysis.

Ask.Legal's English law analytics capability includes:

Structured Legal Analysis

Ask.Legal provides organised legal responses that help users understand the key legal issues, applicable principles, possible arguments and practical next steps.

English Law Focused

The platform is trained on and designed to reference relevant English law materials, including statutes and case law.

Reliable AI-Assisted Output

Based on DocPro's testing, Ask.Legal has achieved a hallucination rate of less than 3%, helping users obtain more reliable legal analysis compared with general-purpose AI tools.

Practical Issue Spotting

Ask.Legal helps users identify potential risks, compliance concerns, contractual issues and legal arguments that may require further review.

Cost-Effective Pay-As-You-Go Model

Ask.Legal does not require a monthly subscription fee. Users can access the platform on a pay-as-you-go basis and only pay for what they consume.

Efficient Token Consumption

The platform is designed to use tokens efficiently while still providing detailed and structured legal analysis. New users can receive 100,000 free tokens to try the platform.

Legal Workflow Efficiency

By combining Ask.Legal's legal analytics capability with DocLegal.ai's document generation tools, users can move more efficiently from preliminary legal analysis to document preparation.

Privacy-Focused Use

User queries are handled with privacy in mind and are not used to train third-party AI models.

Ask.Legal is inviting corporate legal departments, small businesses, and early adopters to experience the platform. For a limited time, interested parties can explore Ask.Legal's English law analytics capability by visiting Ask.Legal with 100,000 free tokens to try out the platform.

About DocPro Limited

Founded in 2020, DocPro Limited is a global leader in the legal tech sector, committed to enhancing the delivery of legal services through cutting-edge, interconnected AI solutions. Through its multi-tier product ecosystem—comprising DocPro.com, DocLegal.ai, and Ask.Legal—DocPro empowers individuals and corporations worldwide to manage legal templates, document generation, and legal analysis with unprecedented efficiency, security, and precision. For more information, visit Ask.Legal and DocLegal.ai.