AssetPlus Launches AI Assist, Designed Around How MFDs Actually Work

CHENNAI, India, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetPlus announced the launch of AI Assist, an AI capability designed to help Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) work faster, reduce routine effort, and serve clients with greater consistency.

The launch comes at a time when AI adoption among MFDs is accelerating rapidly. Based on internal polling during AssetPlus Partner Prestige events held across the country, 82% of participating partners reported using AI frequently or heavily in their work. Yet only 14% believed AI could independently manage client portfolios today, highlighting an important reality: MFDs are ready to use AI, but not to hand over client judgement to AI.

AssetPlus saw this not as a limitation of AI, but as a design principle.

"The future of wealth distribution is not about replacing expertise with AI. It is about giving MFDs more time to do what they do best," said Vishranth Suresh, CEO and Co-founder of AssetPlus. "AI Assist is built on a simple belief: technology should handle repetitive work, while MFDs focus on judgement, relationships, and long-term investor outcomes. The real opportunity is to help financial experts deliver a consistently high standard of service across their entire client base, not just their largest relationships."

Since its rollout on 18 April 2026 to selected partners across India, AI Assist has seen strong adoption across workflows such as:

Reviewing portfolio health and concentration risks

Identifying tax-harvesting opportunities

Preparing for investor conversations

Completing routine servicing activities

These early use cases reflect AssetPlus's focus on building AI around the practical, everyday needs of MFDs.

AI Assist operates on infrastructure hosted in India, ensuring customer data remains within the country at all times. The platform has been designed to align with the privacy, security, and regulatory expectations of India's financial services ecosystem.

Today, AI Assist already has access to more than 50 tools across the AssetPlus ecosystem, with new capabilities being added every week. This allows AI Assist to support MFDs across everyday tasks, from finding information to taking action inside the AssetPlus platform.

"Most software becomes more complex as new capabilities are added. With AI, we can move in the opposite direction," said Awanish Raj, CTO and Co-founder of AssetPlus. "AI Assist combines the capabilities of the AssetPlus ecosystem with an understanding of how MFDs work every day. By bringing both together through a simple chat interface, it makes the platform easier to use and more powerful at the same time."

With more than 21,000 MFD partners managing over ₹8,150 crore in assets and a monthly SIP book exceeding ₹140 crore, AssetPlus continues to invest in technology that simplifies the business of wealth distribution at scale.

AI Assist represents the next step in AssetPlus's vision of building technology that helps MFDs spend less time on operations and more time guiding investors with consistency and confidence.

About AssetPlus

AssetPlus is one of India's leading wealth-tech platforms built exclusively for Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs). From onboarding and business growth to client servicing and wealth management, AssetPlus provides the technology, infrastructure, and support that enable financial experts to build and scale successful distribution businesses. Today, the platform works with more than 21,000 MFDs across India, supporting over ₹8,150 crore in Assets Under Management and a monthly SIP book exceeding ₹140 crore. AssetPlus is committed to building the next generation of technology that helps MFDs spend less time on operations and more time creating value for investors.

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