Aster MIMS Calicut Offers Free Liver Transplant Surgeries to Children

Addressing a media conference, Aster MIMS CEO Farhan Yassin said that the six surgeries, which cost approximately Rs 1.25 crores, were offered with the support of Aster DM Foundation, MIMS Charitable Trust and other charitable organizations. Besides, Aster MIMS has also been providing liver transplant surgeries at a very low rate for patients from financially backward families.

Meanwhile, the hospital has successfully completed 50 liver transplant surgeries post COVID-19

outbreak. Aster MIMS Calicut performed the surgeries at a time when Kerala witnessed a

decline in life-saving surgeries, including transplant surgeries, due to the fear caused by COVID-

19. Six of the surgeries performed during the period involved organs received from brain dead

patients. The hospital authorities claimed that it's the highest number of transplant surgeries

performed with cadaver organs during the period in any hospital in the country. For the hospital,

they said, it's a significant achievement as cadaver organ donations had come to a halt in Kerala

prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 due to various reasons. Aster MIMS Calicut, the lone liver

transplant centre in north Kerala, has a success rate of over 90 per cent, which is equal to the

global success rate, according to the hospital authorities.

Dr. Aneesh Kumar, Head, Gastroenterology; Dr. Sajeesh Sahadevan, Senior Consultant

Transplant Surgeon and Dr. Noushif, Consultant Transplant Surgeon, were also present in the

media conference.

About Aster MIMS



Aster MIMS, a NABH accredited hospital, is a 673-bedded multi specialty care center delivering an entire range of preventive, acute and outpatient services. The hospital, located in the heart of city of Kozhikode in Kerala is ideal for people seeking treatment from various ailments, not only because of its superiority in infrastructure but also because of its commitment in operating with the highest standards of safety, cleanliness, integrity and honesty.



For more information, visit www.astermims.com

About Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (MIMS)

Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (M.I.M.S.) which commenced its operations in 2001,

is a well-acclaimed health enterprise and one of the leading healthcare systems in Malabar and

the only Quaternary Care Centre in North Malabar, assuring comprehensive health care services

with a global standard. The 600-bedded multispecialty hospital is renowned for its excellent

medical expertise, nursing care and quality diagnostic services.

Arjun : +91-9061282398

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459795/Aster_MIMS_Dr_Azad_Moopen.jpg

SOURCE Aster MIMS, Calicut