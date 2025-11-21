Astral Bathware Unveils Its Brand Film Showcasing 'Engineered with Elegance'

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astral Bathware, a part of the Astral Limited and a leading name in premium bathware solutions, today announced the launch of its Brand Film reinforcing the brand's positioning — Engineered with Elegance.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/RkQlWzuhkII?si=PKtQE44dpWYZic-a

The new Brand Film highlights Astral Bathware's commitment to design excellence, advanced engineering, and superior performance across its extensive portfolio of faucets, sanitaryware, and showers. Crafted with a contemporary visual language, the film captures the seamless blend of style and functionality that defines every Astral Bathware product. The Film reinforces the brand's commitment to elegance, quality, and the promise of a superior bathware experience — becoming the 'Centre Of Every Moment'

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Kairav Engineer, Executive Director, Astral Ltd., said, "Astral Bathware has always aimed to deliver world-class products that elevate everyday living. Our Brand Film reflects this philosophy — showcasing how refined craftsmanship, elegant aesthetics, and thoughtful innovation come together to create bathware that stands apart."

The film will run across major cinema chains, along with a digital rollout across platforms including YouTube and Meta. The campaign is designed to strengthen brand visibility and connect with homeowners, architects, interior designers, and trade partners who value both performance and design.

Astral Bathware continues to expand its product range and market footprint with a strong national presence — a network of 4,500+ dealers, 350+ distributors, and over 100 exclusive showrooms across India. With quality, reliability, and trend-forward design at its core, the brand reaffirms its vision of becoming one of India's most respected bathware names.

About Astral Bathware

Astral Bathware, a division of Astral Limited, offers a comprehensive range of premium faucets, sanitaryware, and showers. With a strong legacy of trust, innovation, and engineering excellence, the brand delivers products that combine durability, aesthetics, and modern functionality.

Website: https://www.astralbathware.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829682/Astral_Bathware_Logo.jpg