Astral Foundation helps Hiwali get its first water pipeline after independence

AHMEDABAD, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astral Foundation is a CSR arm of the Astral group functioning for sustainable development. This World Water Day, Astral Foundation has taken up a unique initiative of making water accessible to remote villages facing an acute water shortage on summer days. As nothing is more essential to life than water on earth, the current water availability scenario worldwide has become a huge crisis. As per UNESCO data, every day, nearly 1,000 children under age 5 die from diarrhoea attributed to poor water and sanitation. World over, women and children spend an estimated 200 million hours hauling water every day.

The task to make clean water accessible is definitely a core engineering challenge, but collective efforts can make the difference and pace up the process. Astral Foundation took up this challenge and installed 2.7 km water pipeline in the village of Hiwali, Maharashtra. This remote village with a tribal population runs dry in summer days and people have to fetch water from a distant well trekking through difficult terrain. The hardships to bring water from a distant well takes up the major chunk of a day and all the family members including children have to help fetch water some way or other. The well situated at a distance is only a source of water, hence even the livestock, other animals and the residents of Hiwali use water from this well only. Unknown to the outer world, this village has extremely talented students. Some of the students know tables till 600 or more, they can make electronic models by themselves and solving a Rubik's cube problem is a matter of seconds for them. These special kids too, have to face the hardships to get water in their day-to-day life. Astral Foundation installed this water pipeline along with two water storage tanks to permanently make water accessible to the village.

How Hiwali gets its first water pipeline https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ukeQHV0eYg

Astral Foundation is a CSR arm of Astral, functioning for sustainable development. The Foundation fosters collective efforts for addressing social and environmental challenges to ensure a sustainable future. Astral Foundation works in the areas of health, education, community development, wildlife conservation and social welfare to make a positive difference.

