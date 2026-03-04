At NSE Debut, CleanMax Celebrates Its People with a Symbolic Gesture

Kuldeep Jain wears custom blazer featuring 600 employees, underscoring culture, ownership and shared success

MUMBAI, India, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When CleanMax marked its stock market debut, the ceremony at the National Stock Exchange could host a limited number of people on stage. But Founder & MD Kuldeep Jain ensured the moment belonged to the entire company. Walking into the listing ceremony, Jain wore a custom blazer printed with photographs of more than 600 CleanMax employees, symbolically bringing the entire team to the podium. The gesture reflected how CleanMax is built on its people, culture and an ownership mindset.

Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax, wearing a jacket with pictures of his 600 employees, at NSE bell ringing ceremony, during the company's Listing.

In his speech, he broke away from the usual script to talk openly about the highs, the lows, and the incredible team that made this day possible.

Explaining the idea on his LinkedIn post, Jain wrote, "Our IPO is the biggest day for me and for CleanMax. And I wanted all 600 of us to be together for it. Wanted everyone standing on the stage with me, symbolically. I have waited for this day for years. Worked for it. Lost sleep over it. Believed in it when it wasn't easy to. But when it finally arrived, what I felt most was immense gratitude."

Over the years, the company has built the largest renewable portfolios serving corporates pursuing decarbonisation and net-zero goals.

He adds, "This listing is not about a bell being rung. It is about the people who made the bell worth ringing."

Addressing the audience during the ceremony, he took inspiration from the film Om Shanti Om. SRK's famous voice echoed in the background: "Kehete hain agar koi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainat tumhe usse milane ki koshish me lag jaati hain. Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost."

As CleanMax begins its next chapter as a publicly listed company, the message is clear- the journey ahead will continue to be powered by the people who made the milestone possible.

It hit home perfectly. The bell rings for a net-zero future.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/kuldeep-jain-666078340_bellringsfornetzero-gratitude-ugcPost-7434645920111222785-xEDx?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCUdzsBucphmBqEL9lTj2rBkOx7fr3-KnE

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVaOTICgleU/?igsh=MXd5czU0ZXZneXZmOA==

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925856/CLEANMAX_NSE_Listing.jpg