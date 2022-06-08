ATTABOY IN NEW YORK NAMED NORTH AMERICA'S BEST BAR AS THE INAUGURAL NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS LIST IS REVEALED

The inaugural list of North America's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at a live awards ceremony on June 7, 2022 at Capitale in New York. The new annual ranking features bars from across North America, with New York's Attaboy crowned No.1 as The Best Bar in North America.

Founded by cocktail legends Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy, Attaboy honors its predecessor, Milk & Honey. The bar team, led by Haley Traub, salutes the late Sasha Petraske with incomparable, bespoke drinks experiences.

Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy (No.2) claims the title of The Best Bar in Mexico. Toronto's Civil Liberties (No.10) wins The Best Bar in Canada, while Puerto Rico's La Factoría (No.12) earns The Best Bar in the Caribbean. For the full list, click here.

Mark Sansom, Content Director for North America's 50 Best Bars, says: "We tip our hats to Attaboy, now celebrating 10 illustrious years. Under Haley Traub's exuberant leadership, we see this legacy shining brightly into the future. We commend all the bars on North America's 50 Best Bars' inaugural list."

