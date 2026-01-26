ATTORNEY GENERAL R. VENKATARAMANI, RELIANCE INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR HITAL MESWANI RECEIVE HONORARY DOCTORATES AT AMITY UNIVERSITY MAHARASHTRA CONVOCATION

University celebrates 1,521 graduates, including 25 PhD scholars and 151 medal winners, at Shanmukhanand Auditorium ceremony

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani urged graduates to embrace creativity, innovation, and liberty as their mantra for a fulfilling life, as he received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree at Amity University Maharashtra's Convocation Ceremony at Shanmukhanand Auditorium earlier this week.

Dr. Aseem Chauhan, President and Chancellor, Amity University Maharashtra (R) confers the Honoris Causa upon Attorney General of India, Mr. R. Venkataramani (centre) with Prof. Dr. A.W. Santosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor (L). Dr. Aseem Chauhan, President and Chancellor, Amity University Maharashtra (R) confers the Honoris Causa upon Mr. Hital R. Meswani, Executive Director & Board Member, Reliance Industries (centre) with Prof. Dr. A.W. Santosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor (L) in the presence of Mr. Meswani's family. The audience consisting of students, parents and dignitaries at Amity University Maharashtra's convocation.

Awarded for his 44 years of distinguished legal practice and contributions to constitutional law, human rights, and public policy, Adv. Venkataramani spoke of how institutions like Amity have reversed the brain drain that once defined India's relationship with higher education. "The wealth of knowledge available is now in abundance in India. Amity's footprints are deep and strong, resilient and forward-looking. I wish that the university is known no less than Oxford, MIT, Yale, or Harvard," he said. The Attorney General reminded graduates that making one's life is both an art and a science, and that youthfulness, a quality of the mind, can never be mortgaged.

The ceremony also conferred an honorary doctorate upon Hital R. Meswani, Executive Director and Board Member of Reliance Industries Limited, for his transformative leadership in India's energy, refining, and petrochemicals sectors. Instrumental in establishing the Jamnagar refinery complex, the world's largest refining hub, Meswani shared insights from his three-decade career spanning polyester, plastics, telecommunications, and now renewable energy, including solar, batteries, and green hydrogen. "Education does not end with a certificate or a convocation. It continues in the choices we make, the risks we take, and the responsibility we assume towards the transformation of society," Meswani said. He urged graduates to remember that progress belongs not to those who know everything, but to those willing to keep learning, adding that true success lies in building something that outlasts you.

The event celebrated the academic achievements of 1,521 graduating students, including 25 doctoral scholars and 151 medal recipients, in the presence of students, parents, and dignitaries. The honorary doctorates were conferred by Dr. Aseem Chauhan, President and Chancellor of Amity University Maharashtra, along with Prof. Dr. A.W. Santosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor.

In his address to the graduates, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, President and Chancellor of Amity University Maharashtra, said, "There has been no better time in the history of humanity to have an impact on the world. At this university, you have gained not only technical skills but also the values, ethics, and sanskars that are the foundation of success. Wherever you go, follow your passion, but more importantly, follow your purpose."

Amity University Maharashtra holds the distinction of being the first private university established under a Government Act of Maharashtra. The university is home to 19 institutes and schools and six centres of excellence, offering 68 programmes across 18 disciplines to over 6,000 students from across India and beyond. More than 15% of its students are recipients of full educational scholarships.

The university is ranked among the top 10% of institutions in South Asia by QS World Rankings and features in the top 8th percentile in the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings. The university organises the National Analog Space Expedition in collaboration with the Australian Space Association for three consecutive years at its Mars Analog Station in Leh, Ladakh, and collaborates with the University of California, Berkeley, on the SETI project exploring extraterrestrial intelligence.

Amity University Maharashtra, Mumbai, is a leading private university committed to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic education. Guided by a strong research-driven and industry-aligned approach, the University nurtures future-ready professionals and responsible global citizens equipped to make a meaningful impact on society.

In a significant milestone, Amity University Maharashtra, Mumbai, obtained the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) - Washington Accord, the highest level of NBA accreditation. With this achievement, the University becomes the first in Mumbai and the second in the state of Maharashtra to attain this prestigious international benchmark, reaffirming its commitment to globally accepted academic standards.

Further reinforcing its leadership in research and innovation, Amity's Center for Excellence in Astrobiology created history in December 2024 by successfully launching India's first biological payload into space aboard ISRO's PSLV-C60 mission.

