AU10TIX Expands Global Presence in Bengaluru to Support India's Digital Identity Transformation

Dedicated Presence to Empower Local Businesses with AI-Driven Identity Verification Solutions, Enabling Seamless Global Expansion

BENGALURU, India and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and management, today announced a significant expansion of its operations in India with the establishment of a dedicated presence in Bengaluru. This strategic move makes AU10TIX's advanced identity verification solutions even more accessible to the world's largest democracy, enhancing the company's ability to serve the nation's 1.4 billion citizens and support its rapidly growing digital economy with cutting-edge AI-powered technology.

With security embedded in its DNA for over two decades since inception, AU10TIX's advanced smart capture technology and sophisticated LLM-powered verification systems can process over 3,000 ID types across more than 150 countries. This uniquely positions AU10TIX to help Indian businesses scale globally with seamless cross-border operations.

The company's India operations will be led by identity verification market veteran Bhushan Sawant, who previously held sales and partnership positions with IDfy, CARD91 and Experian. He will spearhead the integration of AU10TIX's advanced technologies within India's unique identity ecosystem, focusing on empowering startups and established businesses in their global growth ambitions, particularly in expanding to APAC and other international markets.

"India's digital transformation is occurring at an unprecedented scale," said Bhushan Sawant, Regional Director, India, AU10TIX. "Our goal is to support this growth by providing identity verification solutions that are secure, scalable, and tailored to local needs, while also enabling Indian businesses to expand globally. Our deep expertise ensures the highest security standards while our smart technology delivers a smooth user experience."

AU10TIX's two-decade legacy in security-critical environments, combined with its advanced AI capabilities, makes it an ideal partner for India's growing global business.

Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX, emphasized the company's collaborative approach, saying, "We're not here to compete with local solutions, but to complement them. We have the global expertise to help Indian businesses expand internationally, while we simultaneously learn from India's impressive innovations in digital identity."

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX plays a pivotal role in establishing trust between individuals/companies and digital systems. Founded in 2002, it is the global leader in identity verification and management, protecting the world's largest brands against advanced fraud. The company's future-proof product portfolio helps businesses provide frictionless customer onboarding and verification in 4-8 seconds while staying ahead of emerging threats and evolving regulatory requirements. AU10TIX offers the world's only 100% automated global identity management system, as well as the industry's only solution that can detect organized mass attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-checking data in a consortium of more than 60 major companies. With its deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $18 billion in identity fraud. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn and on X at @AU10TIXLimited . For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

