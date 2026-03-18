Aukera Unveils the Extra Brilliant™ Solitaire: A Design-First Innovation using Light Performance

BANGALORE, India, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aukera introduces its latest innovation, the Extra Brilliant™ Solitaire, a signature solitaire concept engineered using advanced facet design and light science to deliver exceptional brilliance.

Known for its design-first philosophy and innovation-led approach, Aukera continues to push the boundaries of contemporary diamond jewellery. The Extra Brilliant™ Solitaire is crafted with approximately 2.5× the number of facets of a traditional round brilliant diamond, enabling a more complex interaction with light.

At the cutting edge of diamond industry, Aukera brings together innovation, precision and performance.

This results in enhanced brilliance, fire and scintillation — the three measurable qualities that define a diamond's visual performance.

In an industry often rooted in convention, Aukera is emerging as a forward-thinking leader, combining precision craftsmanship, modern design sensibilities, and technical expertise to redefine how solitaires are designed and experienced.

The Extra Brilliant™ Solitaire reflects Aukera's belief that innovation must be both measurable and meaningful — where advanced facet engineering directly enhances the way a diamond performs.

"At Aukera, we take a design-first approach guided by light science," says Lisa Mukhedkar. "The Extra Brilliant™ Solitaire is engineered with precision facets to deliver exceptional brilliance, fire and scintillation."

The solitaire is presented as part of a limited Aukera capsule collection, featuring distinctive floral basket settings that are both aesthetic and functional — designed to support the diamond while enabling optimal light performance. It also comes with a special IGI certification.

With this launch, Aukera reinforces its position as a design-first, innovation-forward jewellery brand, leading a shift towards diamonds defined not just by tradition, but by engineering, precision and performance.

The Extra Brilliant™ Solitaire marks a significant step in Aukera's journey to create jewellery that is technically advanced, aesthetically distinctive, and future-facing.

Because when design leads and innovation is engineered, brilliance is no longer incidental — it is intentional.

About Aukera:

Aukera is a leading brand of precious jewellery made from grown diamonds. Aukera means choice (in Basque) and its purpose is precisely that — to offer women a choice not to compromise; certainly not to compromise on their diamond jewellery. Aukera is leading the disruption of the precious jewellery segment in India by offering diamond jewellery in the most unique range of designs, crafted in diamonds of the highest grade, at prices that delight. The jewellery is certified by IGI and has a Buy-Back & Exchange option. You can shop Aukera at their Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR stores or online at www.aukerajewellery.com.

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