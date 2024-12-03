Aurigo Software Strengthens Workforce with Strategic Hires from India's Leading Engineering Institutions

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, has strengthened its talent base with recent hires from India's premier engineering colleges, such as BITS Goa, BITS Hyderabad, and NIT Trichy, among others. With their proximity to leading technology institutes, Aurigo's Bangalore and Mysore offices offer opportunities for skilled graduates to contribute to impactful projects and collaborate with experienced mentors.

India has become the hub for Aurigo's global research and development, where teams develop core strategies and build innovative solutions from the ground up. The company is expanding its product capabilities to extend digital twins by integrating design with capital planning, advancing its AI platform, and offering improved UI/UX. With roles spanning business analysis, DevOps, cloud operations, and software testing, the recent recruits will play a crucial part in driving innovation and maintaining the company's reputation for quality and excellence.

"We're excited to welcome these talented professionals at a pivotal time for Aurigo," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "Their energy and fresh perspectives will be vital to fuel the next phase of our innovation and global growth as we modernize our products and advance our investments in AI."

Aurigo's commitment to nurturing talent extends beyond recruitment. The company provides comprehensive training programs, mentorship opportunities, and a culture of continuous learning that enables employees to grow both personally and professionally. With over 500 professionals in its India offices, Aurigo offers new graduates a unique opportunity to build expertise in cloud technologies, AI/ML, capital program management, and managing core strategies.

The expansion serves as a testament to Aurigo's progress as infrastructure and facility owners respond to the rising demand for capital program management solutions following the increase in investments across transportation, electricity, and water utilities in the U.S. The new talent pipeline supports the company's commitment to innovation while offering skilled graduates and professionals the opportunity to contribute to impactful global projects.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India.