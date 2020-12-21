AuthBridge, India's largest Authentication Technology Company unveils electronic signature solution in collaboration with MSBDocs

SignDrive eliminates the need of wet signatures to allow Paperless onboarding and document management

Predicted to be most useful for BFSI, Pharma, IT/ITES, Healthcare, Logistics and shared economy sector

SignDrive is an industry-agnostic, compliant, and secure digital document transaction management solution

NEW DELHI, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AuthBridge Research Services Private Limited, India's largest authentication technology company, announced the launch of its new electronic signature solution, SignDrive, a cloud-based document management solution. SignDrive is powered by MSBDocs- a leading digital document transaction management company.

SignDrive is built on AI-driven optical character recognition (OCR) and the image recognition technology, and comes with an in-built signer verification,which helps in maintaining the confidentiality of all stakeholders before allowing access to documents. The electronic signature solution authenticates signers and stakeholders using NID, biometric and visual authentications.

Designed for use cases across industries like BFSI, Pharma, IT/ITes,Healthcare, Logistics and the on-demand economy for business functions like Legal & Compliance, Procurement, Financial & HR Management, SignDrive eliminates the need for wet signatures making it possible to have paperless onboarding journeys across multiple business functions.

It can be integrated into the existing infrastructure of a bank to make its customer onboarding journeys completely digital and paperless end-to-end or can be integrated with the HR function tool to get signatures on documents involved in onboarding new employees.

SignDrive combines AuthBridge's AI-powered verification technology with MSBDocs' automated document processing capabilities and offers a hybrid signature solution which includes electronically generated signatures, Aadhaar-based signatures, digital signatures and signatures enforceable under global compliances like 21 CFR, IT Act 2000 (India), etc. The product is anchored on advanced analytics, automated and fully customizable workflows, and a secure cloud-based storage. A highly secure and compliant solution, with real-time document processing capabilities, SignDrive significantly reduces operational costs and has an impact on the bottom-line performance. Companies like Pfizer, ICON, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Apollo Hospitals, Freecharge, Ftcash, Delhivery, and many more have benefited from the capabilities offered by AuthBridge and MSB Docs.

Anil Dhar, Senior Vice President and Founding Member, AuthBridge, said, "AuthBridge, in collaboration with MSBDocs, has developed SignDrive, an industry-agnostic solution to address onboarding delays due to archaic, siloed, and physical document management. With remote workplaces growing, the rise of tech-savvy customers, and wet signatures becoming obsolete, digital document management will be a key differentiator for creating a seamless experience across business eco-systems."

According to Arjit Bhargava, VP - Global Business Development, MSB Docs, "We are very pleased to partner with AuthBridge to offer a more streamlined and enhanced document management solution, which would efficiently address the gamut of verification and documentation requirements of different industries. At MSB Docs, we believe in constant innovation, and we are confident that the combined technology will empower players to improve their operational efficiency, drive superior outcomes and deliver high-quality output."

About AuthBridge Research Services Private Limited

AuthBridge is India's largest authentication technology company, delivering cutting-edge technology and alternate data analysis for Identity Management, Onboarding & Verification and Business Intelligence. With 15+ years of expertise, AuthBridge is the preferred partner for 1500+ companies across industries (including Fortune 500 companies). AuthBridge is certified with the latest ISO standards for Quality (ISO 9001:2015) and Information Security (ISO 27001:2013).

About MSB Docs

MSB Docs is a leading cloud-based digital workflow and eSigning solutions providing company, that allows complete automation and control over key aspects of the paper-based document processes. MSB has been featured on the Gartner's Hype-Cycle and is among the top 5 eSignature vendors. All the documents that are signed via MSB are legally enforceable under IT Act 2000 (India), ESIGN Act (USA), eIDAS (EU), FIPS 140-2, SOC2, SOC3. It holds the highest standards for security such as ISO 27001, EU-US Privacy Shield and SSAE 16 and is compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11, EMA, IT Act 2000 and HIPAA.

