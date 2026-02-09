AuthBridge Partners with Vibrium AI to Drive Innovation in AI-Led Digital Verification and Trust Solutions

NEW DELHI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AuthBridge, India's leading provider of digital trust and identity verification solutions, and Vibrium AI, an enterprise artificial intelligence company, have announced a strategic technology collaboration and co-innovation partnership. Through this alliance, the companies aim to jointly develop next-generation, AI-driven verification and conversational intelligence solutions that will redefine digital trust, strengthen operational intelligence, and enhance innovation across the verification ecosystem.

The partnership combines AuthBridge's two decades of leadership in digital verification and data intelligence with Vibrium AI's advanced generative and cognitive AI capabilities. This strategic synergy will strengthen AuthBridge's in-house AI ecosystem, powering smarter automation, improved verification accuracy, and contextual decision-making at scale. This will enable organisations to enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and make faster, more confident decisions in a digital-first world.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Ajay Trehan, CEO and Founder of AuthBridge, said, "At AuthBridge, innovation has always been at the core of how we build trust in a digital-first world. Our partnership with Vibrium AI marks a decisive step towards shaping the next generation of verification intelligence, where AI not only accelerates processes but also enables deeper, contextual decision-making. By integrating generative and cognitive AI into our ecosystem, we aim to set new benchmarks in automation, accuracy, and insight, empowering businesses to make faster, smarter, and more confident decisions at scale."

Responding to the partnership, Mr Akshat Saxena, CEO of Vibrium AI, said, "Trust is becoming the defining currency of the digital economy, and AI will determine how confidently organisations scale. This partnership blends AuthBridge's domain leadership with Vibrium's enterprise-grade AI to redefine verified, secure, and intelligent interactions. With conversational AI-led verification workflows, we are already seeing multifold lift in engagement and conversions. By integrating generative and cognitive AI with AuthBridge's infrastructure, we aim to deliver faster, more accurate, and trusted digital experiences at scale."

As part of the collaboration, the companies will co-develop AI-powered conversational interfaces and cognitive verification models designed to enhance user experience, minimise friction, and deliver real-time intelligence to AuthBridge's clients. The partnership underscores a shared vision to create AI-led trust solutions that are simple, secure, and scalable, setting new industry benchmarks in digital verification, due diligence, and decision intelligence.

About AuthBridge

For over 20 years, AuthBridge has been a leader in identity management, onboarding & verification, and business intelligence. Its future-ready, AI-powered technology and alternative data analytics solutions serve more than 3,000 clients across 30+ industries, covering 140+ countries, from Fortune 500 giants to India's fastest-growing unicorns, ensuring secure and seamless operations worldwide.

For more information, visit https://authbridge.com/ .

About Vibrium

Vibrium AI is a fast-growing enterprise AI company building outcome-driven agentic and conversational AI systems for large and regulated businesses. With 25+ enterprise customers across India and the US, Vibrium helps organisations drive measurable business impact by automating complex workflows across voice, messaging, and digital channels. Backed by experienced industry leaders and technologists, Vibrium combines deep engineering capability with domain intelligence to deliver secure, scalable, and production-ready AI deployments focused on real business outcomes.