Automate Analysis and Enhance Lab Safety with New NexaFlo™ Segmented Flow Analyzer

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed up analytical processes while also enhancing lab safety with a new segmented flow analyzer from KPM Analytics. NexaFlo™ is the fourth generation of segmented flow analyzers from KPM, which has supplied thousands of consoles for laboratories across the globe. This new instrument leverages decades of chemistry expertise and wet chemistry analysis experience to provide the market with a more sophisticated, advanced solution.

Among the unique challenges faced by research, academia, and environmental testing facilities is health and safety. One key feature of the NexaFlo™ analyzer is that it was designed to directly address lab safety. It includes a reagent containment system that prevents solvent vapor accumulation, reducing the risk of reagent spillage for a safer working environment. Additionally, its built-in display allows operators to adjust chemistry conveniently and monitor real-time changes in analytical conditions.

"We recognize that often, customers can struggle to achieve the right results during testing processes or lack adequate support in specific areas of application (trouble mode)," said Yuegang Zhao, Chief Commercial Officer. "We address this by creating an analyzer that combines greater sophistication with a user-friendly interface. It is easy to train, troubleshoot, and adjust to help smooth the transition of adding and implementing new analytical instrumentation."

One specialized area of application for the NexaFlo™ is marine water testing for nutrients and contaminants. The analyzer offers capabilities that overcome common industry challenges, such as working with ultrapure water as a carrier or a potassium chloride (KCl) solution and supplying a workaround when there is risk of trace amounts of ammonia in commercial KCl.

NexaFlo™ utilizes the same core technology as KPM's FUTURA model analyzer, with advanced features that supply lab technicians with the precision and accuracy that meets requirements for low limits of quantitation (LLOQ). NexaFlo™ presents laboratory managers and scientific directors with a comprehensive solution for more accurate, efficient, and safe wet chemistry analysis:

Precision instrumentation : NexaFlo™ supplies accurate and reliable results when analyzing samples for contamination or nutrient analysis, or for environmental monitoring.

: NexaFlo™ supplies accurate and reliable results when analyzing samples for contamination or nutrient analysis, or for environmental monitoring. Greater assurance : Additional sensors built into the device tell the user if the segmented flow analyzer is in a healthy condition, informing the user of leaks or other operational issues to enable swift, corrective action. This builds a level of confidence in the reliability of the data for more accurate results.

: Additional sensors built into the device tell the user if the segmented flow analyzer is in a healthy condition, informing the user of leaks or other operational issues to enable swift, corrective action. This builds a level of confidence in the reliability of the data for more accurate results. Advanced software suite : The advanced software suite simplifies laboratory operations, providing powerful tools for data analysis, workflow management, and instrument control. A modular solution allows independent and fault-proof operation in case of console breakdown, for an uninterrupted workflow and a more flexible approach than other systems. EPA / ISO methods are available for different matrices.

: The advanced software suite simplifies laboratory operations, providing powerful tools for data analysis, workflow management, and instrument control. A modular solution allows independent and fault-proof operation in case of console breakdown, for an uninterrupted workflow and a more flexible approach than other systems. EPA / ISO methods are available for different matrices. Robust safety features : The innovative design includes a specific reagent containment solution that prevents solvent vapor accumulation to minimize the risk of spillage and exposure to hazardous chemicals.

: The innovative design includes a specific reagent containment solution that prevents solvent vapor accumulation to minimize the risk of spillage and exposure to hazardous chemicals. Built-in display and modularity : NexaFlo™ features a built-in display, which enables operators to adjust chemistry, eliminating the need to work with multiple areas. This advantageous modularity enables laboratories to expand analytical operations up to 14 different chemistries in a single platform, at their own pace.

: NexaFlo™ features a built-in display, which enables operators to adjust chemistry, eliminating the need to work with multiple areas. This advantageous modularity enables laboratories to expand analytical operations up to 14 different chemistries in a single platform, at their own pace. Cost-effectiveness: With all its advanced features, NexaFlo™ still poses a cost-effective wet chemistry option for laboratories. Traditional wet chemistry methods may require large quantities of reagents and consumables, driving up operating costs. NexaFlo's modular design and reagent containment system reduces reagent usage and waste, resulting in cost savings for laboratories.

NexaFlo™ enables users to streamline their testing processes, meet regulatory requirements, and make informed decisions that are best for business and the environment. For more information about NexaFlo™ segmented flow analyzers, visit the KPM Analytics product page for this new addition to our lineup: www.kpmanalytics.com/products/chemical-clinical/nexaflo-segmented-flow-analyzer.

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers' problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline Process Control, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

