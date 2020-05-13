Automation Anywhere Advances its Industry-leading Cloud-native and Web-based RPA Platform With SaaS Solutions to Combat COVID-19

- Enterprise A2019 gaining strong momentum with over 200,000 users on the platform

- New, flexible SaaS packages are up and running in minutes to enable return-to-work and business continuity

BANGALORE, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced the availability of RPA software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings for its industry-leading cloud-native, web-based digital workforce platform, creating a springboard for all organizations to adopt cloud intelligent automation in a return-to-office or remote work environment.

During recovery efforts related to the coronavirus, businesses are seeking cloud software solutions to enable business continuity and return-to-work. These solutions should be quick to adopt, easy-to-use and highly secure, to empower customers to react fast - whether it is a small business, government agency or a global Fortune 100 enterprise. These SaaS packages deliver faster time-to-value and reduced total cost-of-ownership for employees of all skill levels to overcome pandemic-related disruptions.

"In the wake of COVID-19, now is the right time for a cloud-native approach to intelligent automation that can provide business continuity and keep people informed and productive," said Riadh Dridi, Chief Marketing Officer, Automation Anywhere. "Enterprise A2019 cloud RPA packages make it easier for customers to get started in days and scale rapidly across the enterprise without any compromise for security, compliance and availability. When circumstances shift, Enterprise A2019 cloud packages allow an organization to shift along with them," he added.

Innovative Cloud RPA for business continuity and return-to-work

The SaaS packages introduced today offer customers multiple options for quick and cost-effective intelligent automation, that include:

Community Edition, already with hundreds of thousands of users, is a free version of the complete digital workforce platform which includes RPA, AI and analytics. It is designed for developers and students to experience the ease of building bots no matter what their level of expertise is, from non-technical RPA novices to advanced programmers.

already with hundreds of thousands of users, is a free version of the complete digital workforce platform which includes RPA, AI and analytics. It is designed for developers and students to experience the ease of building bots no matter what their level of expertise is, from non-technical RPA novices to advanced programmers. Cloud Starter Pack enables small businesses and teams to leverage enterprise-grade automation on an advanced cloud RPA platform, with zero friction to get started. Pricing starts at $750 per month and includes one bot creator, one control room and one unattended bot runner. Additional unattended bot runner and attended bot runner can be added for $500 per month for each user and $125 per month for each user, respectively.

enables small businesses and teams to leverage enterprise-grade automation on an advanced cloud RPA platform, with zero friction to get started. Pricing starts at per month and includes one bot creator, one control room and one unattended bot runner. Additional unattended bot runner and attended bot runner can be added for per month for each user and per month for each user, respectively. Advanced Pack helps medium and large enterprises and organizations in regulated industries securely scale automation throughout the entire organization - from discovery to automation to optimization of processes across the front office and back office. This ensures business continuity and enterprise grade governance, security and compliance, while empowering employees to be productive working at home or as they return to the office.

Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019 - Anything else is legacy

With the launch of Enterprise A2019 late last year, Automation Anywhere introduced the industry's first intelligent digital workforce platform that enabled businesses to deploy RPA in either public, private or hybrid cloud environments with enterprise-class security, governance and data privacy. Unlike other platforms that use legacy client/server monolithic architectures, Enterprise 2019 is designed from the ground up as a cloud-native and web-based platform with an efficient java-based microservices architecture, which translates into lower total cost of ownership (TCO), increased performance and scalability.

'Automation Anywhere has made big steps forwards in launching Enterprise A2019. It has genuinely been built from the ground up as a cloud-native platform, with an impressive user interface, easy drag and drop bot creation, and smooth automation testing. The user interface (UI) is also customizable depending on the role of the user,' according to IDC.1

Enterprise A2019 is in wide adoption by organizations across the globe, with more than 200,000 users on the platform, with the number increasing exponentially due to COVID-19. Solutions include major airlines reducing cancellation processing times for refunds from 20 minutes to three minutes, expedited SBA loan processing for a large community bank from three weeks to three days, and directing citizens in Macao, China to vital information with a public service dashboard. More examples of organizations using intelligent automation to impact COVID-19 can be found here.

For more details on how and where to easily start a free trial of either of the three packages, visit: https://www.automationanywhere.com/lp/rpa-editions-comparison.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots - digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 850 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,500 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.8 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

1According to IDC Link, Automation Anywhere Launches Industry-First Cloud-Native RPA Platform October 23, 2019 By: John O'Brien, Neil Ward-Dutton

SOURCE Automation Anywhere