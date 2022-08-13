Automation Anywhere Collaborates with Planet Water India Foundation to Bring Clean Water to Impoverished Communities Across India

Company helping to save lives through the installation of water towers at school facilities in Karnataka and Gujarat, India

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is enabling Planet Water India Foundation to provide sustainable access to clean water and sanitation facilities in India.

Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on bringing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene to impoverished communities across India.

Automation Anywhere's collaborated with Planet Water India Foundation to install AquaTower water filtration system at the Government Higher Primary School in Doddahulluru

Automation Anywhere, as part of its Social Impact Program, is empowering the organization with funding for the installation of AquaTower water filtration systems, an integrated system that delivers safe, healthy drinking water, as well as handwashing facilities to rural schools and their surrounding communities.

The water system can operate without power and uses ultrafiltration technology and activated carbon for enhanced water quality providing access to 1,000 litres of safe drinking water per hour to support up to 1,800 people. Through this program, the AquaSan surface disinfection system is also provided to sanitize toilets and other surfaces in schools.

Employee volunteers from Automation Anywhere installed their first tower built in the Government Higher Primary School in Doddahulluru, Hoskote, today.

"Nearly 100 million people in India do not have access to safe drinking water, and as a result are at risk, due to waterborne diseases and other health issues," said Neeti Shukla, Social Impact Officer, Automation Anywhere. "Through our collaboration with Planet Water Foundation, we are enabling a sustainable infrastructure to improve the health and hygiene of local communities we operate in and the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of people. We are excited to partner with Planet Water Foundation and look forward to supporting this effort to deploy new technologies for the betterment of societies across the globe."

"Access to clean water catalyses change within a community by improving health, increasing educational opportunities through higher rates of school attendance, and transforming the lives of women and girls, who often dedicate hours a day to collecting water," said Prashant Deshpande, Senior Manager, India Operations, Planet Water India Foundation. "We are thankful for Automation Anywhere's contribution towards providing clean, safe water to a community of thousands of people."

Through the collaboration, Planet Water Foundation educators and Automation Anywhere employee volunteers are also conducting hygiene education to teach students, teachers, and other members of the community about contagious diseases and best practices around handwashing through games, songs, and storytelling in the local language.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering automation and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea and build deeper customer relationships that drive business growth.

For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

About Planet Water India Foundation:

Planet Water India Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on bringing clean water to impoverished communities through the installation of community-based water filtration systems and the deployment of hygiene education programs. Its projects are focused on schools, children, and rural communities. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed more than 500 projects that provide clean water access to more than 800,000 people across India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877314/Automation_Anywhere_Planet_Water_India.jpg

SOURCE Automation Anywhere Inc.