Automation Anywhere Launches New RPA Solutions to Respond to Global COVID-19 Pandemic

Provides work-from-home and business continuity solutions to government, healthcare, banking and many other industries

Establishes $500,000 RPA scholarship fund to accelerate development of COVID-19 solutions

BANGALORE, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced intelligent automation solutions to empower governments, healthcare organizations and enterprises to implement remote working and business continuity programs as they navigate the challenges caused by COVID-19.

"The new normal has forced organizations to adapt differently so that remote employees can remain productive and businesses can maintain continuity," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, Automation Anywhere. "We are proud to support the efforts of frontline workers in essential services, such as government and healthcare, as well as other industries, while mobilizing the power of the RPA community to address the COVID-19 pandemic."

The following new RPA solutions enable government and healthcare agencies to provide support to keep people informed, safe and connected:

Automating the manual processing of World Health Organization (WHO) clinical case forms: In collaboration with Microsoft, the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom is using Automation Anywhere's AI-powered IQ Bot to extract critical patient information to process COVID-19 cases with speed and accuracy for WHO.

Directing citizens in Macao, China to vital information with a public service dashboard: With technology partner NetCraft, The Macao Anti-Epidemic Real-Time Interactive Map was built as a GPS-enabled dashboard using bots to collect relevant digital data and provide real-time information, including infection sites, hospital wait times, and local availability of masks.

Employee risk assessment tool for managing COVID-19 in Mainland China: Automation Anywhere partnered with IT consulting firm Shenzhen Pactera Information Limited to determine employees' risk of infection as they return home after traveling outside of the region.

In addition, these RPA solutions empower enterprises across a variety of industries to maintain business continuity and productivity, keeping employees connected across teams and systems:

Enabling hotel agents to collaborate, communicate from anywhere: With increased cancellations and high call volumes at a large hotel chain, bots are now helping remote employees working from home access data so they can help customers change reservations, thereby reducing wait times and maintaining customer satisfaction.

Keeping companies afloat through intelligent automation: Through the company's new Business Continuity Automation program, customers are invited to a free one-hour session with the Quick Reaction Team to identify a business continuity intelligent automation use case, and for selected use cases, work with the team to create a bot to resolve the business issue.

Ensuring business continuity with contact tracing: New customizable software bots, including the Health Status Manager provides organizations with the ability to continue operations when employees are out sick, with anonymized aggregated results displayed on a dashboard.

New customizable software bots, including the Health Status Manager provides organizations with the ability to continue operations when employees are out sick, with anonymized aggregated results displayed on a dashboard. Helping Banco de Guayaquil implement grace periods for loan processing and repayments: When payments are not rescheduled promptly, systems will send late payment reports to credit monitoring agencies. Now there is a bot to mitigate negative impacts on consumers' credit.

Automation Anywhere is also mobilizing the RPA community to put bot building skills towards creative solutions to fight the COVID-19 global pandemic:

Introducing a $500,000 RPA scholarship fund for learning opportunities: Individuals looking to learn RPA skills to accelerate development of COVID-19 solutions are encouraged to apply for a scholarship through Automation Anywhere University . The company has also increased its offering of free online training for users to gain expertise in building bots.

Calling all RPA developers to collaborate: Developers are encouraged to use the free Community Edition to build additional bots for COVID-19 response and collaborate on the A-People forum.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots - digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 850 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,500 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.8 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

