Automation Anywhere partners with Google Cloud to bring together Generative AI and Intelligent Automation

Automation Anywhere will launch new generative AI features in its Automation Success Platform, powered by Google's LLMs and Vertex AI

BANGALORE, India, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere and Google Cloud today announced an expanded partnership that combines the power of generative AI and intelligent automation to accelerate the adoption of AI and make it accessible to every enterprise.

Automation Anywhere is utilizing Google Cloud's large language models (LLMs) via Vertex AI to build and launch new generative AI features on the Automation Success Platform. Businesses today utilize the Automation Success Platform to automate common front- and back-office processes in areas like human resources, finance, IT, and supply chains. The partnership with Google Cloud will now unlock new value and automation use cases for customers with generative AI, including:

Empowering citizen developers: Businesses can build automation from natural language using the Automation Success Platform and Google Cloud's generative AI and go from idea to automation faster than ever. With the power of generative AI models in Vertex AI, automation builders can use natural language to simply describe what they need and action a process in Automation Anywhere.

Automating data summaries: By expanding the depth and breadth of document types that can be leveraged for business process automation, users can extract data from complex and unstructured documents like contracts, resumes, waybills, and more. This enables automation to be used for even greater impact use cases in healthcare, finance and legal services, all with significantly improved accuracy.

Communicating directly with customers: Virtual or human support center representatives can leverage natural language processing to respond to customer issues and automatically generate pre-populated, personalized email responses . From there, it's fast and easy to generate call summaries and other reports and integrate them into customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

Accelerating underwriting processes: In the highly competitive commercial loan industry, using automation to collect and summarize all loan application information can accelerate the underwriting process and optimize close cycle times. This improves accuracy, reduces risk, improves customer experiences and results in higher employee satisfaction.

"Generative AI is heralding a new era for technology, unleashing a wave of innovation that will change how we work, learn and live. Simultaneously, every company is facing a productivity crisis, searching for ways to transform its operating model," said Mihir Shukla, CEO, and Co-Founder of Automation Anywhere. "Automation Anywhere, in partnership with Google Cloud, will help companies embrace Generative AI and put it to work, reshaping how companies engage customers, empower employees, and build apps - all with an unwavering commitment to trust, governance, and privacy."

"Generative AI can add real value for businesses and users by streamlining many of our most common business processes and tasks," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "Through this partnership with Automation Anywhere, we will put generative AI into the hands of more users, helping to transform critical areas like customer support, employee engagement, app development, and more."

This new combination of Google Cloud's generative AI with Automation Anywhere builds on years of AI work between the two companies and hundreds of mutual customers.

Google Cloud and Automation Anywhere also have a deep go-to-market partnership, focused on driving customer success, and the Automation Success Platform is available to deploy via the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Automation Anywhere and Google Cloud expect to announce additional integrations of Vertex AI with the Automation Success Platform in the coming months, with a full range of integrations generally available to customers by July 2023.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering automation and process intelligence solutions across all industries to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea and build deeper customer relationships that drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology — all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

