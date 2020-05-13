Automotive Headliner Market Worth $20.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Headliner Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial), Material Type (Fabric, Polyester and Plastic), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Automotive Headliner Market size is projected to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2020 to USD 20.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%, during the forecast period.

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172900945

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Headliner Market"

159 – Market Data Tables

38 – Figures

136 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-headliner-market-172900945.html

The passenger vehicle segment is projected to account for the largest share of the automotive headliner market, by vehicle type, during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in demand for interior components in passenger vehicles. Passenger vehicles include all the vehicles which are used for the transportation of passengers including personal cars, wagons, hatchbacks, sedans, sport utility vehicle (SUV), multipurpose utility vehicle (MUV), estate cars, and other personal-use vehicles. The technologies used in this type of vehicle are frequently changing due to the high demand from consumers for luxurious features. Also, government regulations for emission and safety for passenger vehicles are continually evolving. Manufacturers have to reduce the weight of passenger vehicles and offer comfort & safety to consumers at a lower price. Due to the increasing demand for autonomous and electric vehicles, the aesthetics in passenger vehicle interiors are increasingly important, with a major focus on the headliner and overhead systems.

The fabric segment is projected to be the fastest-growing material type in the automotive headliner market during the forecast period.

Fabric is formed by textile fibers that are held together by mechanical interlocking in a random web or mat by fusing the thermoplastic fibers or by bonding them with a cementing agent. Headliner fabric is different from the regular material used for upholstery. Headliner fabric has a special foam backing on it that will mold to the contours of vehicle roofs.

Foam-backed cloth, cotton-napped cloth, synthetic cloth, and perforated vinyl are the different types of fabrics used in automobile upholstery. Fabric is used in automotive interiors such as seat covers, cushions, airbags, carpets, seatbelts, headliners, and sun visors. It is preferred in automotive interiors owing to its low cost and better recyclability. The type of fabrics used differs according to the country and region.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=172900945

The automotive headliner market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC automotive headliner industry is segmented as China, India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of APAC. APAC is an emerging and lucrative market, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 61% of the world's population, resulting in the growth of the automotive industry.

Major players operating in the automotive headliner market include Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A. (Spain), Motus Integrated Technologies (US), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Kasai North America, Inc. (US), International Automotive Components Group SA (Luxembourg), Howa Co., Ltd. (Japan), UGN, Inc. (US), SA Automotive (US), Hayashi Telempu Corporation (Japan), Freudenberg Performance Materials (France), Inteva Products, LLC (US), and IMR-Industrialesud Spa (Italy).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type (Synthetic Leather (PU & PVC), Genuine Leather, Polymers, Fabric), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Region – Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-interior-materials-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-89.html

Automotive Fabrics Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks, Buses & Coaches) & Application (Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety-Belts, Airbags) – Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-fabric-market-131700708.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-headliner-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-headliner.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets