Avalara's Bhumika Kenjale Receives Excellence in AI-Driven Tax Automation Solutions 2026 Award

Recognition honors leadership in AI-powered compliance innovation and contributions to the future of global tax automation

PUNE, India, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, is proud to announce that Bhumika Kenjale, Director of Indirect Tax, has been honored with the Excellence in AI-Driven Tax Automation Solutions 2026 award at the Bharat 2.0 Conclave. The award recognizes leaders driving AI-led transformation in tax and compliance through innovation, technical expertise, and strategic vision that is shaping the future of the industry.

"We are immensely proud of Bhumika and the impact she continues to have on the global tax and compliance landscape," said Dulles Krishnan, General Manager of India Operations at Avalara. "Her ability to combine deep regulatory expertise with AI innovation reflects the very essence of Avalara's mission. This recognition highlights her exceptional leadership and the meaningful contributions she has made for Avalara, our customers, and the broader tax and compliance community."

Kenjale has been instrumental in building the AI-driven infrastructure that powers seamless global compliance. Under her leadership, Avalara's India Tax Research and Technology Capability Centre has expanded significantly, operating on an AI-first model with advanced automation to deliver highly accurate tax content at scale.

She also serves as a global Co-Chair of Women of Avalara, Avalara's employee resource group, championing opportunities for women in technology and ensuring the next generation of women see a clear path to technology leadership.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.