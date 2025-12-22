Avalara's Bhumika Kenjale Wins Inaugural BW CFO World India Tax Leaders Award

Recognition honors an Avalara leader's visionary contributions to digital tax modernization and impact on shaping the future of compliance

PUNE, India, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , the agentic tax and compliance leader, is proud to announce that Bhumika Kenjale, Director, Indirect Tax, has been honored with an inaugural BW CFO World India Tax Leaders Award 2025 in the Digital Transformation Tax Leader of the Year category.

The award recognizes exceptional tax professionals who are redefining the future of the industry through innovation, leadership, and measurable impact. Kenjale's selection follows a rigorous, jury-led evaluation process conducted by distinguished leaders across the finance and tax ecosystem.

"We are incredibly proud of Bhumika and thrilled to see her exemplary work recognized on a national stage," said Anil Paranjape, General Manager, India Operations at Avalara. "Her vision, dedication, and deep commitment to transforming digital tax processes reflect the very best of Avalara's mission and values. This award underscores the remarkable leadership she brings to our organization and the broader tax and compliance community."

Kenjale has played a pivotal role in driving Avalara's digital tax transformation initiatives, strengthening compliance outcomes, and enabling businesses to navigate an increasingly complex tax landscape with confidence. Her leadership in scaling Avalara's global tax research operations has resulted in a significant expansion of the India Tax Research and Technology Capability Centre, powered by an AI-first approach and advanced automation to deliver highly accurate tax content at scale. She also built a high-performance, highly engaged team whose Gallup engagement scores rank in the top 85% globally.

To learn more about this year's honorees, click here .

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 43,000 businesses and government entities across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407832/Avalara_Logo.jpg