Avaz Joins the PRC-Saltillo Community, Expanding Global AAC Access and Multilingual Innovation

WOOSTER, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC-Saltillo, a global leader in augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), is proud to announce that Avaz, known for its multilingual, design-forward AAC app, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of PRC-Saltillo. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in PRC-Saltillo's mission to expand access to AAC solutions worldwide.

Expanded AAC Portfolio : Avaz's app joins PRC-Saltillo's trusted suite of AAC solutions—including TouchChat ® , LAMP Words for Life ® , Dialogue ® AAC, Unity ® AAC, Accent ® , NovaChat ® , and Via ® —offering new possibilities for users across diverse languages, communication needs, and operating systems

: Avaz's app joins PRC-Saltillo's trusted suite of AAC solutions—including TouchChat , LAMP Words for Life , Dialogue AAC, Unity AAC, Accent , NovaChat , and Via —offering new possibilities for users across diverse languages, communication needs, and operating systems Strengthened Global Presence: A newly incorporated entity in India enhances PRC-Saltillo's ability to serve AAC users in India and Southeast Asia, regions where demand for communication support is rapidly growing

A Shared Vision for Inclusive Communication

"This partnership reflects our shared belief that AAC is a right, not a privilege," said Sarah Wilds, CEO of PRC-Saltillo. "PRC-Saltillo's legacy is rooted in creating tools that address communication, language development, access, and implementation challenges. Avaz complements this with its tech-integrated approach and deep understanding of multilingual user needs."

Narayanan Ramakrishnan, CEO of Avaz, added, "Together, we're uniquely positioned to expand access to AAC and share knowledge across borders. For both our customers and our internal teams, this means new opportunities to learn, innovate, and grow together."

Customer Continuity and Support

All employees across Avaz and PRC-Saltillo's global subsidiaries will remain in their roles, and customers can expect uninterrupted access to both Avaz and PRC-Saltillo devices, apps, services, and support. There are currently no plans for the prices, availability, or content of the Avaz and PRC-Saltillo apps to change. Both companies remain committed to the quality and care their customers trust.

ABOUT PRC-SALTILLO: Founded in 1966, PRC-Saltillo is a pioneer and global leader in providing augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) technology to individuals with complex communication disorders. PRC-Saltillo offers a full range of speech-generating devices, industry-favorite AAC apps, and research-based vocabulary systems along with unmatched support and training. PRC-Saltillo is a 100% employee-owned company and headquartered in Wooster, Ohio with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Singapore, and India.

ABOUT AVAZ INC: Avaz Inc. is a global assistive technology company dedicated to making every voice heard. Its flagship product, Avaz AAC, is a picture and text-based communication app that empowers children and adults with complex communication needs such as Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, and Aphasia to express themselves with confidence. With availability in 15+ languages across 100+ countries, Avaz is trusted by families, schools, and therapists for its intuitive design, multilingual support, and evidence-based approach. Beyond technology, Avaz supports the entire ecosystem - parents, educators, and speech-language professionals through training, resources, and communities that make communication accessible for all. Created in 2009, Avaz has impacted over 200,000 lives worldwide, enabling independence, inclusion, and meaningful connections.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802861/PRC_Saltillo_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802862/Avaz_Logo.jpg