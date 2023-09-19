Aventose S110 receives ARAI certification, to offer industry first 200,000 km service life, multiple charging, and battery options

Aventose S110 was recently ARAI certified with latest standards including AIS 156 P2 requirement. With industry first 200,000 km service life, multiple charging, battery options, Aventose will partner with financers and fleets to offer reliable, durable, safe and affordable electric two-wheelers.

CHENNAI, India, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventose S110 was recently ARAI certified with latest standards including AIS 156 P2 requirement. S110 comes with industry first 200,000 km service life due to patented robust chassis design, high-quality premium components, and world class manufacturing setup. S110 is also equipped with advanced powertrain and superior battery technology to give reliable, durable, and safe driving experience.

Aventose S110 variants

Multiple variants of Aventose S110, S110 LFP and S110 ER have been developed based on market feedback. All the variants come with removable batteries and chargers that allows charging flexibility ensuring high adoption yet reducing dependence on charging infrastructure.

For B2B market, Aventose is in the process of forming strategic partnership with fleets and last mile delivery (LMD) financers. Aventose S110s will be bought by LMD financers and leased to fleets and delivery personnels. This capex light model will allow faster adoption of electric vehicles and spread the cost across the value chain rather than on single stake holder.

Service life of 200,000 km is almost double than most of existing electric two wheelers. This will provide major reduction in TCO for financers and fleets. Aventose is seeing immense interest because of this and planning to partner with only few financiers and fleets. Company is considering only limited B2B production batch to support few partners to provide best quality service and spare part support.

Speaking on the association, Vilas Tank, Founder and CEO of Aventose Energy said, "Aventose Energy's strong focus on customer experience and technology will provide reliability, durability, safety and performance similar to the best petrol vehicles in market like Hero Splendor and Honda Activa". "Strategic partnership with financing and fleet partners will provide much lower cost of ownership thus solving for all the hurdles for transitioning to Aventose S110 by petrol two-wheeler users" he added.

About Aventose Energy

AVENTOSE stands for A VENture TO Save Earth. The company vision is to exponentially increase the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce carbon emissions drastically by 2030. Aventose have indigenously developed rugged electric two-wheelers platform for Indian use conditions. Aventose electric two-wheelers due to their USPs will be able to have very high adoption rate. Products are designed keeping Europe, APAC and Africa markets in mind.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213660/Aventose_S110_variants.jpg

