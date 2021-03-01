AVerMedia Launches Standalone Capture Box "EzRecorder 330" with PC-Free Streaming and Cross-Generational Gameplay Support

As mentioned above, the EzRecorder 330 (ER330) is designed for users who play cross-generational games. Besides the HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting next-gen consoles like the PS5, it is also equipped with a composite A/V input for connecting retro gaming consoles like the Nintendo Famicom. Yet, the killer feature of ER330 is no doubt the One-Button PC-free streaming. Users could stream right away on their designated channels like YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook after a simple one-time setup. It is not only designed for game streaming, but also recommeneded for uses like remote teaching, lifestyle streaming, and tutorial videos, etc.

The ER330 not only has the most convenient one-button streaming feature, but also has many user-friendly recording features like Schedule Recording and Timer Recording. Even if being miles away, with ER330, users could easily record their favorite sports events and live shows. As such, ER330 is certainly perfect for families as well. For instance, users could utilize ER330 to convert their old VHS home movies into mp4 videos to store their precious family moments on NAS, Micro SD, or external hard drives. Also, ER330 has the latest H.265 (High-Efficiency Video Coding) encoding technology which compresses videos and retains great video quality at the same time. It is merely half the size of the H.264 encoded videos under the same bitrate.

Whether the young gamers who want to stream/record high-quality videos or the TV-loving elders who want to convert their VHS tapes to digital, ER330, as the best solution for families, most assuredly satisfy their needs. EzRecorder 330, AVerMedia's newest standalone capture box is officially here and highly recommended for everyone.

EzRecorder 330 Features

4Kp60 Pass-Through & 1080p60 Video Capture

H.265 High Efficiency Video Coding

PC-Free Streaming

Record to NAS

Multiple Inputs

Scheduled Recording

Instant Highlight

