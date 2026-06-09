Avery Dennison Launches Clima™ Window Films for Advanced Solar Control

Avery Dennison has launched the Clima Architectural Window Films series, an advanced portfolio engineered for India to provide superior solar control and energy efficiency for commercial and luxury residential properties. This new product line actively reflects solar radiation, lowers interior temperatures, and reduces reliance on air conditioning, offering a critical solution for buildings in climate-challenged regions. The series includes four distinct options - Clima Vista, Clima Fusion DR, Clima Sterling DR, and Clima Ceramic, each designed to meet specific architectural needs without compromising aesthetics or performance.

GURUGRAM, India, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avery Dennison has announced the launch of its new Clima Architectural Window Films series. Engineered for commercial and luxury residential properties, this advanced portfolio delivers intelligent solar control and superior energy efficiency, enabling architects and developers to enhance building performance without sacrificing visual appeal.

Avery Dennison- Clima Sterling DR™ Series Solar Window Film

The new portfolio delivers critical advantages for properties in regions that face severe climate challenges, such as India. With an exceptionally high UV index and intense year-round heat generation, buildings in India require robust architectural solutions. The Clima series actively reflects solar radiation to lower interior temperatures and reduces the heavy daily strain on air conditioning units. The film blocks over 99% of harmful ultraviolet rays, which can increase the risk of skin cancer with prolonged, unprotected exposure, and may cause discoloration or fading of premium furniture. In addition, they mitigate harsh screen glare and deliver unmatched occupant comfort, all while preserving the crisp aesthetics of your windows.

"Sustainable architecture demands materials that actively reduce our environmental impact," said Rajkumar Sharma, Country Manager, Graphics Solutions - South Asia, Avery Dennison. "By drastically lowering interior temperatures and reducing the constant reliance on heavy air conditioning systems, the Clima series empowers developers to build greener, more energy-efficient spaces for the future."

The product line includes four distinct sub-series to meet precise architectural needs. Clima Vista offers high optical clarity and a subtle neutral appearance, preserving the glass's original look. Clima Fusion DR features an intelligent dual-reflective design that offers maximum daytime privacy and heat rejection while maintaining clear interior views. Clima Sterling DR features a highly effective silver finish to stop intense solar energy at the source, making it ideal for extreme sun exposure. Clima Ceramic incorporates non-metallic nano-particles to deliver exceptional durability, superior infrared heat control, and zero interference with mobile or digital signals.

For more details on how to specify the Clima Architectural Window Films series for your next project, please visit graphics.averydennison.com/clima

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company. We are Making Possible™ products and solutions that help advance the industries we serve, providing branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers. We are a leader in graphics innovation, dedicated to transforming brand visions into compelling realities. With high-performance, pressure-sensitive materials and pioneering technologies like Easy Apply Technology and Supreme Wrapping Films, we empower businesses to create impactful, eye-catching vehicle and architectural graphics. Our commitment to creativity and precision ensures every idea becomes a powerful visual statement. — we employ approximately 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Our reported sales in 2025 were $8.9 billion.

Learn more at www.graphics.averydennison.com/apac

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