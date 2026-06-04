AVEVA Expands CONNECT in India with New AI Capabilities to Accelerate Industrial Intelligence

New AI capabilities empower local enterprises to safely scale operations, manage complexity, and drive sustainable growth.

MUMBAI, India, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, today announced a broad set of upcoming innovations for its industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT. Addressing the mounting challenge of data silos in the modern enterprise, the company is announcing a revolutionary industrial knowledge graph and a twin builder that applies agentic AI, slated for release in Q1 2027. By establishing a robust semantic model, this framework will act as the underlying architectural schematic that AI requires to deliver truly useful, accurate, and trusted outputs. Rather than feeding AI raw, disjointed information, this framework provides critical operational context by mapping the complex relationships between physical assets, empowering industrial teams to troubleshoot faster and make high-impact decisions with confidence.

The updates will make it faster and simpler for industrial organisations to put the full breadth of their industrial data to work, driving better decisions, stronger compliance, and AI-enhanced intelligent operations.

For industrial organisations, the pressure to adopt AI is intensifying, and so are the underlying challenges: complex regulatory environments, a growing sustainability imperative, ageing infrastructure and fragmented data. Today, up to 73% of all data collected within enterprises goes unused. Furthermore, 76% of business leaders report finding it difficult to understand their data. CONNECT bridges this gap by leveraging the cloud to empower ecosystems securely and seamlessly across the value chain, driving exponential business growth.

"For industrial enterprises globally, the challenge is not ambition but infrastructure," shared Zubin Davar, VP – CONNECT Platform GTM. "The promise of AI remains largely unrealised for most industrial teams because operations data, engineering data, asset context, workflows, and compliance frameworks all need to be managed in one place without losing fidelity, lineage, or meaning. CONNECT is designed to close this gap across every layer of deeply heterogeneous industrial technology stacks. By lowering the cost and complexity of unifying industrial data, we help customers turn fragmented data into trusted intelligence, accelerating their AI-driven transformation."

Accelerating industrial intelligence with customers and academia in India

Highlighting the strategic importance of the platform and its rapid adoption in the region, AVEVA announced the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading industry customers, including Deccan Fine Chemicals (I) Pvt. Limited, and Reliance Power Limited, at the India CONNECT launch event held in Mumbai. These strategic agreements are aimed at accelerating the implementation of CONNECT by leveraging cloud capabilities to enable a secure, seamless, and collaborative digital ecosystem across the value chain, driving sustainable and exponential business growth.

In addition, AVEVA signed an MoU with VJTI's Technology Business Incubator (TBI), VJTI is an autonomous institution of repute, owned by the Maharashtra State Government, reinforcing its commitment to academia-led skill development and innovation and supporting the creation of a future-ready talent pool to meet evolving industry needs.

"The announcements at AVEVA World, coupled with these MoUs signed at the India CONNECT launch, reflect our commitment to matching the depth and pace of progress Indian enterprises are making," said Tarun Singh, Country Head, AVEVA India. "India's industrial sector is scaling rapidly, and by embedding AI and intelligence deeply into industrial workflows through CONNECT, we are helping local organizations move faster, manage complexity, and operate with confidence."

CONNECT: expanding the data and AI ecosystem

To build on this momentum, AVEVA's industrial intelligence platform CONNECT is significantly expanding its integrations with leading enterprise data platforms, introducing key capabilities critical to driving industrial pipeline generation and enterprise-wide transformation. Central to this expansion is a new strategic integration and partnership with Snowflake. Utilizing a zero-copy architecture, industrial enterprises can now query high-fidelity OT data directly within Snowflake without the need to duplicate or move data, ensuring a single source of truth while dramatically lowering latency and integration costs.

AVEVA is also streamlining data management with the launch of CONNECT Flows (formerly Crosser). This introduces new stream analytics and integration capabilities that enable the seamless assembly and deployment of data processing pipelines for real-time edge-to-cloud cleansing, filtering, and transformation. Simultaneously, the platform's cloud and AI ecosystem is scaling rapidly. AVEVA is launching multicloud CONNECT in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer customers unprecedented hosting flexibility. Furthermore, the company is forging a new strategic and technology partnership with IFS and launching Digital Twins for AI Factories in collaboration with NVIDIA and Schneider Electric.

Looking ahead, a major CONNECT release is planned for Q1 2027, bringing a range of new capabilities, including an industrial knowledge graph that makes it faster to construct, enrich, and operationalise digital twins. Slated for an Early Access Program opening this year, this knowledge graph is populated using a twin builder that applies agentic AI to propose intelligent mappings, aligning existing, fragmented data sources to a standard data model. This radically accelerates time-to-value while preserving information lineage and ensuring rigorous data governance so every decision can be trusted.

By bringing these advanced data management and AI capabilities to the Indian market, AVEVA is empowering local enterprises to overcome data fragmentation and safely scale their digital transformation initiatives. As India continues its rapid industrial expansion, CONNECT provides the secure, unified foundation organizations need to turn complex operational data into a strategic asset.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

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