Avo Automation Embarks on Next Phase of Growth with New Leadership Team and innovative Initiatives

BANGALORE, India, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avo Automation, the leading provider of end-to-end test automation solutions, today announced a number of key additions to its organization as it enters its next phase of growth. The company has appointed S Adiga as Chief Technology Officer, Faisal Hassan as Chief Revenue Officer, Sanal Nair as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Partnerships, and Abhishek Shukla as Global Head of Education & Partner Enablement.

"We are excited to welcome these four talented executives to the Avo team," said Vidur Amin, Founder and CEO of Avo Automation. "Their extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and scale our business. We are also thrilled to announce the major upgrades of our Avo platforms and the launch of the Avo Automation Foundation League. These initiatives will help us to further our mission of bringing excellent software to everyone."

Adiga brings over 23 years of experience in the software industry to his role as Chief Technology Officer. He has been a technology evangelist for SLK Group and has helped delivery teams, engineering teams, and QA teams build quality enterprise systems. In his new role, Adiga will be responsible for leading the development of Avo's next-generation test automation platform.

Faisal Hassan, with over 15 years of exceptional software sales experience with companies like Splunk, Leapwork & Microsoft will lead business development, direct sales, partnerships, alliances, and global marketing efforts for Avo Automation. His deep understanding of the industry and client-centric sales approach will amplify our growth and strengthen Avo's position in the market.

Sanal Nair has over 15 years of experience in marketing and communications. He has held senior leadership positions at several leading technology companies such as Micro Focus and Tricentis. Having worked closely with several test automation enthusiasts in the past, he brings a unique perspective to Avo. In his new role, Nair will be responsible for leading Avo's marketing and communications efforts. He will also head the Global Partnerships function for Avo.

Abhishek Shukla has over 10 years of experience in education and training and has held senior positions at several leading companies, including Tricentis, Accenture, and Wipro. In his new role, Shukla will be responsible for leading Avo's education and training programs and partner enablement. His primary goal will be launching the training certification program, the Avo Automation Foundation League – one of the major exciting new initiatives coming soon from the Avo Automation team.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible test automation solutions," said Amin. "The new additions to our leadership team will help us to further our mission and continue to lead the way in the test automation industry."

"At CNA, Avo Automation has been the cornerstone of our heterogeneous test automation coverage spanning web, desktop, and mainframe," says Tom Kottwitz, the Assistant Vice President for IT Quality Engineering and Governance at CNA Insurance. "The intuitive, no-code interface supported by Avo Assure and evolving AI functionalities have accelerated test creation, streamlined ongoing maintenance and simplified our ability to execute at speed. The platform's support across the tech stack, comprehensive documentation, and highly responsive support team have further enhanced our experience. We value our partnership with Avo Automation and we highly recommend Avo Assure to organizations seeking to rapidly expand their automation footprint to drive greater agility and productivity across their teams," he further adds.

About Avo Automation

Avo Automation is the leading provider of end-to-end test automation solutions enabling Continuous Quality Assurance. The company's solutions help organizations to improve the quality, reliability, and speed of their software development process. Avo Automation is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For more information, please visit www.avoautomation.ai.

SOURCE Avo Automation