Award-winning Trading Platform Forex4you Unveils New Identity, Rebranded as Markets4you

The rebrand unveils the brand's commitment to continuous innovation and world-class trading services.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forex4you, today announced its rebranding, unveiling a new brand name, logo, and identity as Markets4you. The rebranding reflects the company's position as a leading, global multi-asset and multi-platform trading provider.

Ms. Marina Strausa, CEO of Markets4you, remarked, "For 17 years, our vision has been to make trading accessible and more transparent. As Markets4you continues to expand and evolve, offering more than just forex to our traders, including stocks, indices, and commodities, our new brand centers around our core values of competency, honesty, internationalism, and innovation."

The new brand identity reflects Market4you's evolution and dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry. The company continuously develops an ever-growing list of new assets for traders to access through various trading platforms. The company's slogan, "Making the markets work for you," outlines its commitment to continuous innovation, world-class trading services, and fostering trust and reliability in every trading execution.

"We have redesigned our website and significantly enhanced our mobile app and client portal, reinforcing our commitment to continuous innovation and providing world-class trading services to traders globally," added Ms. Strausa.

As Markets4you moves into this new era and beyond, the company invites all clients and partners to join in its growth journey, making Markets4you their first point of access to global markets for an enhanced trading experience.

The logomark "Phoenix" represents the company's technology prowess, strength, and robust growth as it globalizes.

The alphanumeric"4you" (pronounced "for you") reflects the trust and close relationship Markets4you has with its clients and partners.

About Markets4you

Markets4you is an award-winning, multi-asset trading platform offering contracts for differences (CFDs) in a wide range of markets and across various assets, including forex, stocks, commodities, and indices. For 17 years, Markets4you has been trusted by over 2.9 million traders and 52,000 partners worldwide and has paid more than US$170 million to clients and partners.

Markets4you offers clients and partners 24/7 excellent customer support in multiple languages, a wide variety of account types, diverse payment systems, copy trading through its proprietary copy trading platform – Share4you, industry-leading partnership programs with unparalleled payouts, ultra-fast order execution, instant withdrawal, and excellent trading conditions via its own liquidity aggregator.

The award-winning broker has attained over 30 industry awards, including:

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform by International Business Magazine in 2023

by International Business Magazine in 2023 Most Transparent Broker by International Business Magazine in 2023

by International Business Magazine in 2023 Best Copy Trading Platform – Asia and LATAM by Global Forex Awards Retail in 2023

by Global Forex Awards Retail in 2023 Best Partnership Program by International Business Magazine in 2022

by International Business Magazine in 2022 Be st Affiliate Program by International Business Magazine in 2019 and 2020, and International Investor Magazine in 2021 and 2022

by International Business Magazine in 2019 and 2020, and International Investor Magazine in 2021 and 2022 Best Forex Customer Service Broker by International Business Magazine in 2019

Forex4you and Markets4you are registered trademarks of E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.

For more information, visit the new Markets4you website at markets4you.com.

Video