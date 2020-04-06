AweRay is Offering Free AweSun Remote Desktop Services to India and Worldwide

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AweRay, a growing technology firm, is offering free AweSun remote desktop services to users in India and worldwide to boost location independent productivity.

AweSun Remote Desktop is a remote-friendly software tool which is a critical part of the remote workers' day-to-day, especially when it comes to getting work done and proving remote support for colleagues, clients, friends, or family. With the help of AweSun, users can remotely access and control their office computers via their local computers, mobile devices or tablets, from home or anywhere.

"AweSun believes that users shouldn't be blocked for using remote desktop tool to solve work emergencies on the go or help someone with their devices," said Joseph, CEO of AweRay. In remote desktop market, most of providers offer a free trial or limited free version for non-commercial use. But the free version of AweSun supports powerful features, which users expect to find in other paid software.

AweSun is offering its free version with robust level of services for all users. The free services will allow users to access remote work solutions, which includes a broader array of features, including multi-concurrent sessions, session recording, remote printing, whiteboard, file transfer, blank screen, and clipboard sharing. In other words, a greater array of remote desktop services, at no charge.

AweSun's level of security sets the standard within the industry. All remote connections as well as integrated data transfers are secured end to end with RSA/AES (256-bit) encryption to ensure a secure line. While working remotely, AweSun also offers the option to show only a black screen on the remotely controlled desktop. This feature lets users protect their privacy even if their computers are located in a shared or open-plan office.

The free version of AweSun offers various features and perks in the basic use case. And with the AweSun special use case, users can choose the best AweSun solution for their needs. With AweSun mobile device support, users can resolve mobile device issues quickly, from their computers, smartphone or tablets. Support requesters just need to install the AweSun Client app on their mobile device, with AweSun's Pro subscription. It's that easy. While receiving help via AweSun Game Version, game players can comfortably play their favorite PC games on mobile devices on the go. More extensive features can be read here.

AweSun's Pro and Game service are available for a first-purchase discount. Users are able to choose a monthly subscription plan, rather than pay all at once. AweSun's unlimited subscription plan promotes value within users by ensuring a reliable source of product each month.

