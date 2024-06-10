AWWG announces strategic partnership with G-III Apparel Group

MADRID and MUMBAI, India, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global fashion group AWWG, today, announces a new strategic and investment partnership with the global leader in fashion, G-III Apparel Group, with an ownership stake of approximately 12% of AWWG. The partnership will enhance the growth and priorities of the iconic brands of the Group: Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable.

Under this partnership with G-III Apparel Group, AWWG will also become the agent for DKNY, Donna Karan and Karl Lagerfeld across Spain and Portugal.

Marcella Wartenbergh, AWWG CEO

AWWG will offer significant expertise to unlock the Spain and Portugal markets for G-III's brands, as the Company seeks to maximize its European growth opportunity. Additionally, G-III plans to leverage AWWG's notable presence in India to expand its key brands in that market. In turn, AWWG will benefit from G-III's best-in-class operations in North America to expand its brands and footprint in the USA.

With over three decades of industry experience, three owned brands and the PVH Iberia Agency, AWWG is unwavering in its commitment to the ongoing evolution, by embracing transformative strategies and enhancing brand equity, ensuring that the Group stays ahead of the curve in meeting the industry's ever changing demands, challenges, and inherent needs. At the forefront of this new strategic partnership, the visionary leadership and business expertise of the CEO, Marcella Wartenbergh, has been key in positioning AWWG as a strong fashion group in the industry.

Marcella Wartenbergh, CEO of AWWG, declared: "We are excited and proud to announce this partnership to manage in Iberia DKNY, Donna Karan and Karl Lagerfeld, which will enrich our portfolio and strengthen our AWWG platform. This partnership results from an agreement built in mutual trust with G-III and the common brand and product vision to represent and grow both brands leveraging our Group's expertise in the Iberian market, marking a key moment in our growth journey."

Carlos Ortega, Chairman of the Board and Founder of AWWG, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome G-III to the AWWG family and are convinced this strategic partnership will be mutually beneficial for both groups, given the complimentary brands and market expertise. There is no doubt G-III can add tremendous value in helping us grow in the North American market, whilst at AWWG, we will leverage our local expertise and knowledge of the European (especially, Spanish and Portuguese) and Indian markets to realize the high growth potential of the G-III brands in these markets."

Morris Goldfarb, G-III's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "This exciting partnership with AWWG helps us accelerate a number of our strategic priorities. It not only affords us the opportunity to meaningfully invest in a company with iconic brands, but also represents a sizable international presence with a strong infrastructure and talented leadership team that will benefit our efforts to scale our European business. At the same time, we look forward to supporting AWWG's overall growth and advancement of their brands here in North America."

About AWWG

At AWWG transformation is embedded in our DNA. Founded in 1998 under the name of Pepe Jeans Group. With headquarters in Madrid, Spain, and design offices in London and Nice, this global fashion group integrates the iconic brands Pepe Jeans London, Hackett, and Façonnable. AWWG also has the master franchisee & agency for Tommy Hilfiger/Spain and Portugal) as well as the agency for Calvin Klein (Spain and Portugal).

AWWG currently has over 3,500 points of sale, with a presence in 86 countries globally and a workforce of more than 4,500 employees of 79 nationalities. As a global retail platform, the Group is committed to constant evolution and to create brand equity by transformation, in line with the changes, challenges, and inherent needs of the industry. The three iconic brands are unified as part of AWWG, while each maintains their own strong DNA and values, built up over thirty years in the retail sector with strong design teams, product development and brand enhancement. AWWG continuously evolves, pushing the limits and defying the status quo to create value through innovative, aspirational, and sustainable products that prioritize excellence, craftsmanship, differentiation, and quality.

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., a global leader in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 pre-eminent brands. The Company is differentiated across unique brand propositions, product categories and consumer touch points. G-III owns ten iconic brands, including DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston and National Sports leagues, among others.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434277/Marcella_Wartenbergh_AWWG_CEO.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434278/AWWG_Logo.jpg